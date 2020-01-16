Celtics tumble to Bucks in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE – Considering their recent in-and-out game, perhaps this was the perfect time for the Celtics to get a new reading from where they stand in the Eastern Conference.

And the best of the East gave the Celtics a definitive answer in their 128-123 loss to the Bucks – their second consecutive and fifth in their past seven games.

The Celtics started the night without Jaylen Brown, with a sprained right thumb, and generally all played as if they had the disease until a slow comeback left them five points short.

But while falling into an early 20-hole hole, and trying to get back in part by repeatedly sending Giannis Antetokounmpo to the line (where he shot 10-for-19), the Celtics never found a rhythm beyond 40 points from Kemba Walker and 24 from Marcus Smart. Antetokounmpo still had the upper hand with a 32-point, 17-rebound double-double.

More telling figures were in the fight of Jayson Tatum (17 points, 8-for-20) and Gordon Hayward (seven points, 1-for-10), who made his only basket in the last second of the third quarter from the center .

The Celtics received some late hope when Tatum’s 3-pointer took the Bucks lead at 125-119 with 1:25 left and Walker rode behind an Antetokounmpo hoop and cut the lead to 127-121 with 1:07 left .

Tatum turned out of the baseline for a thunk with 30.3 seconds, but after a turnover in Milwaukee, Smart made a 3-point attempt. Khris Middleton missed the first of two free throws with another five seconds, but hit the second for a lead of 128-123 Bucks.

Tatum urged an attempt to last shut out in corner three with two seconds left.

The Celtics were only lulled to sleep when they felt good when Smart’s 3-pointer reduced the Milwaukee lead to six points (87-81) with 5:14 left in the third quarter.

The Bucks then beat the Celtics flat with a 19-3 run for a 106-84 lead, before Hayward hit his first basket of the night from the center at the quarter-end buzzer.

So the Celtics opened the fourth in a 106-87 hole – back where they had been for most of the night – and crawled back, bringing the Bucks lead to 11 points (108-97) on a Semi Ojeleye 3- pointer.

Tatum cut it further (110-101) with a disk with 8:14 left, but this time the Celtics were hard pressed to further reduce the margin, especially when Donte DiVincenzo buried his fourth 3-pointer with 5:15 for a lead from 119-106 Milwaukee.

The Celtics reacted to the second half of this brutal back-to-back swing as if they were still staggering from their loss to the Pistons on Wednesday night, and their 76-58 rest deficit certainly reflected the same amount.

Walker scored all 24 of his points in the second quarter, after Milwaukee had already taken a 16 point lead. Smart added 16 points and beyond the two, the rest of the Celtics line-up had just combined 18 points.

Hayward (0-for-4) had struggled through a new scoreless first half and Tatum (3-for-9) had only six.

Worst of all, perhaps, was the 76 first half points of Milwaukee a season high.

The Celtics opened better in the second half, thanks to an 8-2 point with six points from Daniel Theis.

Theis also popped over 8:12 to cut Milwaukee’s lead back to 11 points (81-70).

Four straight free throws by Walker – once a technical foul on Eric Bledsoe – kept the pressure high and reduced the Bucks lead to nine points (83-74). Smart came in next and scored five straight runs, including a 3-pointer that reduced the Bucks lead to six (87-81) with 5:14 left in the quarter.

But it was only a matter of time on a night like this to which the Bucks would respond, this time with a pulverizing 19-3 run, before Hayward hit his first basket of the night from the buzzer center.