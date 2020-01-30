Celtics use Golden State Warriors – Boston Herald at home

Liezen his troublesome injuries, as Brad Stevens noted when he explained why the process of bringing back Jayson Tatum had to be gradual.

It was then fitting that the Celtics advance on the night he was first announced as an NBA all-star, which could shake off early rust in the Celtics 119-104 win over Golden State.

Despite the 1-for-5 shooting from the center, the Celtics attackers ended his night with a 20-point performance that had a lot of support, including an extremely efficient night by Gordon Hayward with a team-high 25 points out of 8 -shoot out.

Marcus Smart stepped closer and took all five of his 3-pointers in the second half as the core of a 21-point performance. In general, the Celtics shot 15-for-35 from the center, including nine second half bombs.

And Smart, who was Smart, had a little fun with the opposition when he turned to the Golden State bank after beating his last three for a 108-90 lead in the fourth. As happens with just about every team when the Celtics guard, with that wild-shooting reputation of him, puts another bomb in a row.

At first it seemed that Smart was looking his face away in the face of the player who made that little spin famous – the inactive Steph Curry. Not so, Smart said.

“It wasn’t toward Steph, it was toward the bank in general,” Smart said. “When I caught the ball, they were all talking and, of course, we’ve all heard it before as boys talk, I’m going to talk again.

“So when I caught the ball and shot, they all screamed, actually, let me shoot, so when I shot it, I turned around and told them it was a bucket.”

By that time, the game had gotten out of hand, with Tatum able to score his 20 points in 24 limited minutes, and a sub-par night of Kemba Walker (13 points, 5-for-13) offset by just enough shooting in the rest of the line-up.

Smart, after missing his first five three-point attempts, filled many of those holes in his usual neck-breaking style.

“The most important thing we can do is take the right photos,” said Brad Stevens. “Always take the right actions. He made a lot of the right shots, he is clearly a good shooter – he has worked hard to become that. We all want him to shoot, and for the most part different from his late shot clock, they were all really good. And you can’t do anything about the late shot clock.

“We were not a great offensive team tonight,” said the Celtics coach. “We have to play a lot more fresh on Saturday (against Philadelphia) if we want to look good. Golden State has done a good job, they are very versatile. They have a lot of athletic guys of the same size around them, and they have switched a lot, and that switch was difficult to split up one on one. Once we demolished and moved a little more, we were a little better. ”

Hayward finished the third quarter with some big numbers – 25 points on 8-for-14 shooting, three treys, 6-for-6 free-throw shooting and seven rebounds. In addition to three treys from Smart’s third quarter, Hayward’s work was primarily responsible for the 91-80 lead of the Celtics.

Tatum, back in shape, scored the first six points from the Celtics of the fourth, before Walker buried a top 3 pointer with 7:44 left for a 100-84 lead.

The task now was to hold back the Warriors sufficiently – a goal that received much attention when Smart buried his fourth trey, all in the second half, for a lead of 105-87 that corresponded to the biggest lead of the Celtics of the night .

Nr. 5 – and the 14th three of the Celtics in general – came with five minutes ahead of a 108-90 lead that Daniel Theis followed almost immediately with a new bomb.

“I just have to take care of the home field,” Jaylen Brown said. “You just have to keep winning, take care of the home field and things will fall into place. It’s a long season. We’re clearly playing for something important, so let’s just keep winning and every win counts. ”