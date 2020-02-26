celtics-youth-yet-again-sales-opportunities-the-way-in-118-106-acquire-above-portland

PORTLAND, OR – Brad Stevens is the king of the flat line and the even-keeled mantra.

But there he was in the 3rd quarter very last night time, buying up his 2nd specialized foul in as several online games. The Celtics mentor can be forgiven for obtaining an elevated heart rate these times. Just as Jayson Tatum buried a 3-pointer over Anthony Davis’ fingertips on Sunday in Los Angeles, he planted a different deep bomb over the fingers of the NBA’s major shot blockers, Hassan Whiteside.

Celtics youth, though you can’t seriously get in touch with them this any more, prevailed again with previous night’s 118-106 earn in excess of Portland. Tatum, two days just after tying a career high with 41 details towards the Lakers, ignited this time for 36, which include a occupation-large eight three-tips on eight-for-12 downtown taking pictures.

Jaylen Brown, who like Tatum had 22 points immediately after the 1st a few quarters, finished with 24 points, like 3 3-pointers, to go alongside with yet another 4 bombs from Marcus Wise.

In general the Celtics had it their way from over and above the arc all night time, capturing 50 per cent (19-for-38) from that variety.

Each sides were being shorthanded – the Celtics with Kemba Walker missing his 3rd straight activity with a sore knee, and the Blazers lacking Damian Lillard due to a strained groin.

Tatum and Brown each and every had 22 points right after a few quarters on combined 17-for-32 capturing, and thanks to a 17-four mid-quarter operate in the third, held an 85-70 edge at the begin of the fourth.

Tatum, on perpetual heat verify, hit two three-pointers more than the 1st one: 40 of the quarter, the latter for a 91-75 direct. He scored 11 of the Celtics’ initial 13 details of the quarter, such as a deep three-pointer over Whiteside for a 98-79 lead with 8: 25 still left.

The Blazers trimmed that 19-issue edge to 11 with a six- operate, even though Sensible ended that with the Celtics’ 17th three of the night time.

C.J. McCollum served them alongside by shooting two-for-five from the line in two consecutive outings to the line. Garbage time wasn’t significantly guiding.

The Celtics lived by the three-pointer in the very first fifty percent, with Tatum, Brown and Smart a put together eight-for-16 from downtown. The end result was a 56-48 halftime lead, with the Celtics also capturing 50 percent overall from three-point selection at 11-for-22.

While McCollum opened the 3rd quarter with a 3-pointer, the Celtics answered with a 6- run. And when Hassan Whiteside hit his 2nd bomb of the night, Tatum stepped in with the subsequent 10 Celtics factors which include a pair of threes, the latter fantastic for a 70-60 guide.

Integrated in Tatum’s run ended up the to start with seven details of a 17-four operate that gave the Celtics their to start with massive cushion of the night – an 81-64 edge on a Hayward pull-up jumper.

The Celtics also ran off the past four factors of the 3rd, with Tatum’s transition hoop excellent for an 85-70 Celtics lead.

There was some early carryover from Sunday’s Lakers recreation, with Tatum scoring 8 straight Celtics details in the initially quarter – the very last 6 on back again-to-back again three-ideas. Intelligent picked up from there, scoring the upcoming nine Celtics factors – all from downtown.

Wise getting Sensible, he followed with a heat check three-position attempt, in targeted traffic, with the final result an air ball. But these kinds of is existence for the Celtics guard.

His 3rd a few was very good for a 27-22 Celtics lead, with the margin dwindling only marginally to 28-24 by the finish of the quarter.

Wanamaker opened the second with a 3-pointer, and Brown, with 7 straight details including one more trey, triggered a 10-two operate. Semi Ojeleye, just after receiving decked in the put up by an Anthony elbow, capped the run with a 3-pointer for a 43-33 Celtics lead.

The operate extended to 14-5 for a 47-36 direct on two Theis totally free throws, just before McCollum’s three-pointer activated an 8- operate that reduce the Celtics edge to 47-44.

Brown, off a Hayward transition kick-out, then commenced a 7- Celtics run with his third trey of the night for a 10-point direct that thinned by a basket to 56-48 by halftime.