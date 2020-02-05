Centennial College’s response to Canada’s pilot shortage

This article is printed in Maclean’s Canadian Colleges Guidebook 2020 with the heading “Come land a job”. Subscribe to the monthly print magazine here.

A shortage of labor is emerging in the Canadian aviation industry. By 2025, 3,000 pilots and 55,000 aircraft workers, including engineers and technicians, are expected to work in this sector. The best carriers said at a forum in Ottawa last year that if Canadians didn’t fill the gap, jobs would be shifted to sea. Fortunately, Centennial College has started an ambitious project.

Welcome to the Aerospace Center. The 138,000-square-meter campus, which cost $ 72 million to build, opened in Downsview Park in January 2019. The new campus has two hangars with a modernized aircraft fleet as well as a number of laboratories and study rooms, a library and beautiful light-flooded dining and study rooms for students. The breathtaking glass facade overlooks an old military runway.

The space combines modern facilities with the renovated, historic building de Havilland Canada. (De Havilland made aircraft there from the late 1920s to the 1980s when the building became a museum.)

“Lovers of aerospace history are very proud of the location. Someone shows up every day to photograph the construction. That is the kind of excitement there is, ”said Andrew Petrou, managing director of Downsview Aerospace Innovation and Research (DAIR), the consortium behind the project.

“It is a mixture of tradition and modernity. It is about paying homage to the past and at the same time bringing the future into play,” Petrou says that the de Havilland building was dilapidated and in a rough state.

“We had world-famous architects who bid,” he adds. “We have preserved history, the natural life created by this building.”

Detail shot of a helicopter’s rear jet joint (photo by Brendan George Ko)

The project focuses on the large new hangars. Together, they triple aircraft space on Centennial’s former campus, which allowed the college to expand its fleet. A brand new commuter jet, four helicopters, two twin-engine Piper Seneca aircraft and a CRJ-200 donated by Bombardier are just a few novelties.

“Last week, some executives came from an air carrier and said,” You can feel the spirit of this building, “said Petrou.

Centennial College was the first college in Canada to offer programs approved by Transport Canada in the 1960s. However, the modern facilities will significantly expand the learning spectrum of the students. Centennial not only transferred all of the equipment from its Ashtonbee campus in Scarborough, but also upgraded the classroom with tools, components and training aids worth $ 9.4 million. For example, there is a fully functional autoclave (an industrial pressure chamber) for curing composite products; the latest milling and turning machines; and an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) laboratory for drone studies and flying.

Overall, the number of students participating in Centennial’s aerospace program will increase from 300 to 900. 1,000 students will be accommodated on campus – 600 in aviation maintenance and technology, 300 in engineering and 100 in aircraft assembly.

There are two schools on campus: the School of Engineering and Applied Science (SETA) and the School of Transport. And of these, SETA launched two new programs: technicians for aerospace technology and technicians for aerospace technology. Other programs on campus include aviation technicians, avionics maintenance, aviation technicians, aircraft maintenance and – from autumn 2019 – the assembly of airframes.

The hub is also strategically located near leading aerospace companies such as Bombardier and FlightSafety, Defense Research and Development Canada and Canada Lands Company, all associated with the project.

A student flying a drone in the automation lab (photo by Brendan George Ko)

The center for aerospace This is only the first phase of the larger national vision of a renaissance in the Canadian aerospace industry. The DAIR consortium includes Centennial, York, Ryerson and the University of Toronto as well as large aerospace companies such as Bombardier, Pratt & Whitney and Collins Aerospace. (DAIR will eventually connect to other innovation centers in Canada, such as the Montreal Aerospace Institutes (MAI) in Quebec, a partnership between major aerospace industry players and six universities in Quebec. MAI is the inspiration for the Downsview project. )

Overall, their goal is to create a world-class aerospace hub at the Downsview site over the next five years. Both the provincial government and the federal government contributed $ 25.8 million and $ 18.4 million to the project, respectively.

Part of the plan is to provide resources for small and medium-sized businesses in the industry to scale. In this way, students, researchers and companies will work together in a tightly integrated ecosystem. The center has already attracted attention from international researchers and high-ranking Canadian expat companies, particularly in the aerospace industry. “When they called, I thought they just wanted to talk to us about the value we could bring them,” Petrou says. “But the first thing they say is,” We just want to get home. “

Industry-driven research projects are already in full swing at Downsview. Centennial has partnered with Safran Landing Systems, the world’s largest aircraft manufacturer headquartered in France, to develop electrical landing gear (as opposed to current hydraulic systems). Ryerson maintains an aerospace laboratory at the site, which focuses on research into aircraft interior, space systems and wing development. In the coming years, the University of Toronto’s Institute of Aerospace Sciences will move locally.

“When it comes to aerospace in Canada, there may be incubations, but. , , What we need is dedicated infrastructure and scalability, and Downsview will play a big role, ”said Petrou.

Ultimately, this research and training center will address the projected labor shortages in the aerospace industry. “One of the most exciting things about this project,” says Petrou, “is that it encourages children to dream of going back to aerospace. You can come to the website and say, “I want to do something in this world.” And they can because they have the space and the resources to do it. “