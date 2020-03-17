Center needs to speak with states to clear doubts about CAA and NPR: RSS – India news

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Secretary-General Suresh Bhaiyyaji Joshi on Monday blamed “part of the leaders for defrauding the masses” during a protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA). He said the Center must speak with states to clear their doubts about the CAA, the National Population Register (NPR) and the National Citizens Register (NRC) as they are in the national interest.

Joshi’s statement came one day when the Telangana Assembly passed a resolution declared by the CAA, NPR and NRC. Previously, seven other state assemblies had also adopted similar resolutions.

The CAA’s move in December to accelerate the citizenship process of non-Muslims, who entered India from Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh before December 31, 2014, triggered protests across the country. Opponents of the law insist on discrimination and unconstitutionality, because it leaves Muslims and connects religion with citizenship in a secular country. They say it could result in the expulsion or detention of Muslims who could not provide documentation if the law was viewed in the context of the proposed panic NRC. A process conducted in Assam to detect undocumented immigrants has led to the exclusion of about two million people from the NRC in 2018.

NPR is a comprehensive biometric database of all “common residents” in India. It has created controversy with opposition parties who claim the exercise is linked to the NRC aimed at identifying undocumented immigrants. The government has in the past described NPR as the first step towards a national national committee. It is now claimed that there is no connection between the two and that the All-India NRC will soon be out of the question.

“Many leaders have tried to create confusion. The Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) and the Union Home Minister (Amit Shah) have repeatedly urged people to understand the Law. But those who want chaos are trying to fool people, “Joshi told a news conference in Bengaluru.

The RSS, which canceled the meeting of its highest decision-making body, Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha, in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic (Covid-19), separately passed three resolutions annulling the annulment of Article 370 of the Constitution, which gave Jammu & Kashmir a special status. the resolution of the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute and the passing of the CAA.

The RSS called the CAA a national “moral and constitutional obligation” and congratulated parliament and government on passing legislation. In a separate resolution, he welcomed the annulment of Article 370 and the decision to reorganize Jammu and Kashmir into two Union territories. The RSS congratulated the government and all political parties that supported “this bold and historic decision and showed a sense of maturity in the national interest.”

The third resolution referred to the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya as a symbol of “national pride”. It read: “… the judgment of the Supreme Court on November 9, 2019, issued by Ram Janmasthan, is an important verdict in judicial history.”

.