Central Bank relaxes banks’ reporting obligations in the context of the Covid-19 crisis

The Central Bank has given banks, fund managers and insurers a brief respite from meeting the deadlines in a series of regular regulatory reports, while supervisors and finance companies focus on the more immediate challenges of the pandemic from Covid-19.

“The Central Bank recognizes that regulated businesses are subject to significant organizational stress and that a certain limited regulatory flexibility over time can allow businesses to better serve consumers, investors and the economy as a whole”, a- she said in a regulatory update posted on her website. She added that she still expects companies to meet their “regulatory and statutory obligations on an ongoing basis”.

The bank said it was focusing on requests from companies to file specific data related to issues raised in the coronavirus crisis.

“Reliable surveillance reports are essential at a time when the financial system is facing many challenges caused by the Covid-19 epidemic,” he said. “While we aim to be measured and pragmatic with these data requests in terms of the type and frequency of requests, recognizing the rapidly changing nature of the situation we face, we expect credit institutions continue to engage constructively with us and respond to such requests in a timely manner. “

New borrowers

Relaxed reporting requirements mean banks have an additional month, until June 12, to report numbers on major new borrowers in the first quarter, as well as deadlines for filing financing plans, the comparative credit risk analysis, quarterly financial reports and a number of other issues have been extended.

The Central Bank also said it would allow regulated companies – including banks, credit union insurers and fund managers – to engage directly with their supervisors in case of difficulties due to Covid- 19 to meet the deadlines for submitting plans on how they will deal with the business risks previously described by regulators.

It comes at a time when banks are dealing with tens of thousands of household and business borrowers affected by the economic fallout from Covid-19 who have asked for payment discounts of up to three months on their loans. Irish Banking and Payments Federation chief Brian Hayes said last week that the sector was in talks with the central bank to extend payment terms to six months.

Economic contraction

Both parties will need to consider the implications of such an extension for borrowers ‘credit ratings and banks’ nonperforming loan portfolios and bad debt reserves, as the rapid contraction of the economy will inevitably lead to an increase in credit default. payment.

At the end of March, the Central Bank had previously written to insurers to offer some flexibility on the deadlines for declaration and disclosure, in accordance with the directives of the European Insurance and Professional Authority.

The bank is currently working closely with general insurers on business interruption insurance, while businesses rely heavily on technical details and fine print to avoid payments on policies that offer health insurance. infectious.