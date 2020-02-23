[central-bankers-will-seem-at-choices-for-responding-to-coronavirus:-mnuchin]



FILE Photograph: U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin testifies prior to a Senate Finance Committee hearing on the President’s FY2021 Finances on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., February 12, 2020. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas/File Photograph

RIYADH (Reuters) – U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin mentioned on Sunday central bankers will glimpse at alternatives for responding to the speedy-spreading coronavirus as wanted.

Mnuchin advised reporters after a meeting of finance officers from the world’s 20 most significant economies that it was way too early to speculate about the for a longer time-expression influence of the lethal outbreak, but far more would be known in a few to 4 months.

“I’m not likely to remark on financial policy, but obviously central bankers will look at several distinct options as this has an affect on the economy,” Mnuchin reported.

