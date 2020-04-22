CENTRAL BLOTTER: Man, 82, makes his way to the grocery store – News – The Palm Beach Post

West Palm Beach Police

Corporate Security: Someone broke into the commercial space of 2,700 blocks on Pinewood Avenue by knocking down open doors. Tools and supplies worth $ 800 were stolen.

Criminals Assault: A Columbia Driven 300-block business employee reported finding some scratches on the front door lock. It looks like someone has tried to ruin the lock. The secondary lock held the door closed.

Disturbance: Security personnel introduced pepper spray when the man causing the disturbance refused to leave the store on 400 blocks of Northwood Road. Police gave the man an overrun warning of the premises.

Criminal misery: Two tires were cut into a vehicle in 400 blocks on Eighth Street. The damage was estimated at $ 400. The person who recently caused the disorder was thought to be a suspect in the incident.

Sheriff’s Office, West Palm Beach

Criminal Misery: The window broke in block 5100 of Rambler Rose Way.

Theft: A man drove his bike south to block 400 of the North Dixie Highway at 10 p.m. when he saw two men crossing the street and walking towards him. Fearing they would rob her, the man went to a nearby business. When he came back out, the bike was gone.

Criminal Misery: Someone threw an object through the window of an apartment 1300 blocks from Seminole Boulevard, and then escaped.

Fraud: A woman’s purse was stolen at a party home at 7,100 blocks from Seven Springs Boulevard.

Sheriff’s Office, Mangonia Park

Open Tank: The man was arrested and instructed to appear in court after one deputy noticed an open alcohol tank in the square on the 1200th floor of 45th Street. The contents included a cell phone, a bracelet and $ 200. The woman later noticed that someone used her phone to transfer $ 2,551 from a bank account.

Sheriff’s Office, Lake Worth

Robbery: A man delivered prescription drugs to a store on block 4500 of Hypoluxo Road as a vehicle pulled next to him. The person wearing the mask and gloves jumped out and tried to grab a box of medicines. The distribution man fought the robber and was beaten with a box during the fight. Nothing was stolen.

Criminal Miser: The paint was scraped off in a vehicle on the 2200 block of Lake Worth Road. The damage was estimated at $ 1,200. The victim’s ex-girlfriend is suspected of guilt. The incident possibly happened to surveillance cameras at a rental office.

Theft: While a man was sleeping on the patio patio area on North Dixie Highway 300 in Lake Worth Beach, someone stole his backpack and carrying case. The contents included clothing, toiletries, legal documents and a harmonica.

Lantana police

Theft: A package delivered to a residence in block 100 of a North Atlantic station was stolen. The victim said the delivery company sent him an email showing the package at his front door. The package included vacuum cleaner parts worth $ 50.

Theft: A green Trek mountain bike was stolen from a home driveway in block 500 of West Drew Street. The bike, which has multiple identification features, appeared to have been sold on OfferUp. The victim contacted the buyer of the bike. The buyer tried to contact the seller in vain. The buyer then offered to sell the bicycle to the victim. Police urged the victim to contact the Boca Raton Police Department because the buyer lives in that city.

Battery: When an 82-year-old man came to the store on the 1800 block of West Lantana Road bypassing the line and going through the fenced area where the carts are located, the manager called him. The man became argumentative and tried to walk the leader. While the manager explained the need to restrict customers in the store to ensure social distance, the man continued to move forward and pushed the manager out of the way. Police were called to the scene. The officer spoke to the man who claimed there was no line in the store, and the manager only gave him a hard time. The officer explained the instructions that companies must follow because of a pandemic. The officer told the man that by pushing the leader, he was facing a battery charge. The man was shocked and aggressive, but the officer was able to reassure him. He agreed to apologize for his actions, and the leader did not put pressure on the accusations.

Fraud: A 900-block woman on West Garnett Street received a credit card statement showing she was in debt for $ 6,200 after online shopping and cash payments. The woman told police that someone opened her name on a PayPal account and then asked for a credit card.

Fraud: A Flamingo Drive 1300-block woman reported that someone opened a cell phone account in her name.

Sheriff’s Office, Royal Palm Beach

Theft: A man 12,000 blocks from Greenway Circle South reported the theft of his white beach cruiser bicycle.

Theft: A water pump worth $ 1,200 was stolen from 1,000 blocks of Royal Palm Beach Boulevard.

Theft: An Illinois man met a homeless couple and invited them to stay in their motel room 600 blocks from Royal Palm Beach Boulevard. When his guests became perky and he was unable to sleep, the man withdrew his offer. Deputies were invited to the motel and remained on site as guests transferred their belongings. Soon later, the man found his cell phone and his credit card were missing. The alternate contacted guests who disputed information about the missing items. The deputy tried to reach the victim but learned that he had checked out of the motel.

Sheriff’s Office, Loxahatchee / Acreage

Criminal Misery: Two “No Parking” markings were sprayed with black paint on the 16,900 block of 94th Street North. The tokens were worth $ 200.

Compiled by Sy O’Neill from law enforcement data in the area.