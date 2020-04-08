CENTRAL BLOTTER: Roommates become fistists over one man’s infidelity – News – The Palm Beach Post

West Palm Beach Police

Corporate Security: The owner of a business on the 1500 block of Lake Avenue arrived in the morning to look for two cash registers that were removed from the register. The change left in the boxes overnight was missing. Objects inside the company had been thrown to the floor, but nothing else seemed to be missing.

Battery: Police went to Malcom Chandler Lane 500 to investigate the disturbance. A large blood plate was found, the route of which leads to a nearby apartment. Police spoke to apartment dwellers, which included a male victim, four women and another man. The victim was treated with rescue operations for head and face surgeries, but he refused to be hospitalized. The victim told police he was arguing with his roommate about this man’s infidelity with his girlfriend. The argument escalated, and a roommate hit him repeatedly. Witnesses provided information to police, and one stated that a roommate was the primary attacker. However, the victim decided not to pursue charges at the incident.

Theft: The man started the business in the 2200-block area of ​​Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard and grabbed three bottles of body wash. He ran out of unpaid items. The chief told police that the thief had been stolen from the store earlier. Although the event was captured on surveillance video, it was not immediately accessible.

Sheriff’s Office, Lake Worth

Criminals Assault: When three tenants moved out of an apartment 4700 blocks from Fountain Drive South, they left the damage. The complainant also stated that the cable box was missing.

Theft: The type plate was removed from a vehicle parked at the residence of the Ladson Terrace 7400 blocks.

Criminals Assault: Someone scratched a vehicle on the 600 block of North Federal Highway in Lake Worth Beach. The victim found the rings in seven screws. If he had supported his car, the screws might have penetrated the tires.

Lantana police

Vehicle burglary: The owner of a business located in the 1300-block area of ​​Hypoluxo Road told police he had placed items from his store in the trunk of his vehicle, including blank tickets for the lottery. Someone stole them. Tickets were worth $ 90. The Florida Lottery canceled them.

Attempted vehicle thefts: A man in the 1200 block of the Palama Way service noticed that someone had tampered with his pick-up in an attempt to steal it. The driver’s door lock and ignition were both damaged.

Theft: A woman left her wallet in a cart at a store on the 1800 block of West Lantana Road. When he returned home, he found he had forgotten his wallet and returned to the store. No one had turned to a wallet that included a debit card, passport, social security card, and $ 160.

Property damage: A woman pulled her car into a fire lane at a 1,800-block store on West Lantana Road so an employee could help load her purchase. The outgoing customer hit his car with his shopping cart, causing a notch and scratches. The man explained that his cart was heavy and difficult to steer. The woman wanted the event to be documented.

Vehicle Burglary: A man’s iPhone was stolen from his vehicle while he was in business inside South Dixie Highway 1400 blocks away. The phone was worth $ 800.

Sheriff’s Office, Royal Palm Beach

Theft: The license plate was removed on a vehicle parked in a store on the 9900 block of Belvedere Road.

Sheriff’s Office, Loxahatchee / Acreage

Criminals Assault: A woman parked her car in the Swale area at her boyfriend’s residence in the 15,900 block of Lane North. In the morning, he noticed that someone had scratched his car on the driver’s side.

DUI: The motorist was found sitting in his parked vehicle in the 83rd lane on North and Coconut Boulevard just after midnight. She told the deputy she was spending time with a woman living in the area, but she had to leave abruptly when her husband came home. He said he expects him to bring him his cell phone. The man appeared weakened and was asked to participate in field bottom trials. After performing poorly, he was arrested. He was also shown that his vehicle had an open alcohol tank.

Sheriff’s Office, Greenacres

Open Container: The man was arrested for having an open liquor container outside the store in the 6200 block of Forest Hill Boulevard.

Compiled by Sy O’Neill from area law enforcement.