Central California Blood Center requests additional donations during busy season

FRESNO, California (KFSN) – January is National Blood Donor Month, and the Central California Blood Center is hoping more of you will walk through its doors.

The president of the blood center says that this time of year is always difficult for donations, but the cold and flu season has hit it harder this year than in previous years.

“This year seemed to be worse,” says Christopher Staub. “The people who were said to be blood donors were sick with the flu and the common cold, and that further bit the collections.”

Blood transfusion centers across the country are still struggling to get enough donations from late December to mid-January.

They are seeing fewer donors right now because people are busy on vacation with their families.

The central California blood center says it has also had more people in need of blood than in the past, and especially in need of type “O”.

Their website gives several sites to which you can donate blood.

