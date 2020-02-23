[central-catholic-repeats-in-division-two-wrestling]

MILTON — Following a robust exhibiting in the opening working day of the Division two point out wrestling championship, Central Catholic was firmly in the driver’s seat to repeat as group champions.

They sealed the offer Saturday afternoon, rolling to a victory with 118 factors. Nashoba placed 2nd with 83, adopted intently by Hingham (81.five).

Primary the way for the Raiders was top rated-seeded Nate Vachon who finished the Cinderella operate for Plymouth South’s Hunter Hasenfus with a 9-one key final decision at 145 lbs .. Central Catholic positioned two other wrestlers in the finals: Mike Glynn was caught for a 5-point go but ran out of time when Masconomet’s Liam McAveney escaped with 20 seconds remaining to seize the 138-pound title, 7-six. Anthony Mears also endured an upset, getting rid of 4-one in double time beyond regulation to Milford’s Joao Neiva, in the 220 pound remaining.

Mentor Jamie Durkin sees the silver lining of his team’s results and some of his guys’ misfortune: “It’s a blessing in disguise, when you seem at Mears and you search at Glynn, these guys are fighting for an All-state title and they’re heading to be hungry. ”

In the most remarkable match of the working day, Danvers standout Max Leete utilized a third time period arm toss to protected the previous takedown and defeated Ryan Parmenter, 6-five, at 126 kilos for his third state title in as numerous several years.

“I like to use the offseason to showcase how tough I’m operating,” Leete claimed. “Show my opponents how difficult I’m ready to operate and I assume that’s what provides me the self-confidence to strike any moves that are readily available.”

For a 2nd straight year, Burlington was represented by the Soda twins. At 106, Zack Soda found himself in a rematch of this year’s Lowell Holiday finals. Isiac Paulino, of Monty Tech, secured two takedowns that proved to be the difference maker as he defeated Zack, 5-three. His brother Cam was dominant from commence to complete, having out Hopkinton’s Lucas Dionne, 10-.

Salem’s Calvin Dalton finished off his senior yr with an additional state title, defeating Masconomet’s Ian Darling, 7-4. Nashoba’s Brevin Cassela and Danvers’ Russell Canova also gained their second straight titles. The Binghamton-sure Cassella used a flurry of third period takedowns to pull absent and defeat Jack Kinsey, of Winchester, 14-seven in the 160 pound ultimate. Canova pinned Sean McCullough of Lynnfield/North Looking through at 182 lbs.

Other winners bundled North Andover’s Ethan Ford (132 lbs), Canton’s Eddie Marinelli (152), Nashoba’s Joshua Cordio (170), King Philip’s Shawn Conniff (195) and Tewksbury’s Dylan Chandler (285).

2020 MIAA Division two Point out Wrestling Championships



Team totals (leading 5)



1. Central Catholic, 118 2. Nashoba, 83 three. Hingham, 81.five four. Natick, 77 five. Burlington, 71.five

106) Isiac Paulino (Monty Tech) def. Zach Soda (Burlington), 5-three



113) Cam Soda (Burlington) def. Lucas Dionne (Hopkinton), 10-



120) Calvin Dalton (Salem) def. Ian Darling (Masconomet), seven-four



126) Maximillian Leete (Danvers) def. Ryan Parmenter (Pembroke), six-five



132) Ethan Ford (N. Andover) pinned Kaya Bogle (Hingham), 4: 25



138) Liam McAveney (Masconomet) def. Mike Glynn (Central Catholic), 7-six



145) Nate Vachon (Central Catholic) def. Hunter Hasenfus (Plymouth South), 9-one



152) Eddie Marinelli (Canton) pinned Yanni Kechriotis (Arlington), 1: 57



160) Brevin Cassella (Nashoba) def. Jack Kinsey (Winchester), 14-seven



170) Joshua Cordio (Nashoba) def. Jake Sokol (Hopkinton), six-three



182) Russell Canova (Danvers) pinned Sean McCullough (Lynnfield/N.Reading), 5: 22



195) Shawn Conniff (King Philip) pinned Alexi Echevarria (Beverly), 1: 22



220) Joao Neiva (Milford) def. Anthony Mears (Central Catholic), four-1 (TB2)



285) Dylan Chandler (Tewksbury) pinned Manny Rosado (Walpole), three: 29