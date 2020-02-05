Central Florida’s schools accept students who are fleeing earthquakes

ORANGE COUNTY, fla. (WESH) – Orange County’s public schools have already housed 150 students who have been displaced by Puerto Rico earthquakes.

Colonial High School in Azalea Park, Orlando has taken in 13 students who have fled damaged homes and schools in Puerto Rico.

The headmaster, Hector Maestre, assumes that more students will come.

“Our primary goal is to acclimatize them as quickly as possible, to bring them to class, but also to speak to and contact them to ensure that they know that there are services on campus They are available for support, ”said Maestre.

Maestre said four of the students who came to his school were senior and one had already been accepted in both Michigan and Iowa.

He said his staff are doing everything they can to ensure that students can continue their college plans, even though some have run out of papers or transcripts.

“We have students with damaged houses, schools that they have visited and neighborhoods that have broken down. To get here and get back to normal, they appreciate coming here, ”said Maestre.

The damage to the infrastructure and the stress of living in constant fear have caused many Puerto Rican families to come to Central Florida, and schools in Orange County have agreed to help the displaced students in every possible way.

