Central Fresno gas station likely loses thousands of dollars after vandalism

FRESNO, California (KFSN) – A gas station in central Fresno likely lost thousands of dollars in business on Monday thanks to two thieves who vandalized their property.

Last night, the suspects were captured by the station’s surveillance cameras at Company H and Palm.

The co-owner of the store told Action News that the vandals had attempted to enter the air compressor to find coins, then climbed onto the roof, damaging their Chevron satellite and stealing their surveillance cameras.

It took all day for the connection to be up and running again, and likely generated $ 10,000 in business at the station, as customers could not use their credit card machines.

After examining the video, the gas station clerk says it appears that the thieves have prepared.

“They had a whole kit with them and they came by bike,” says Nick Aujila. “They had a drill, a wrench, a bur and everything. They were professional.”

The co-owner thinks that the same thieves are behind a theft that occurred a few days ago in his business.

He is still working on contacting the Fresno police department regarding the break-in. He said the damage they caused was still not as serious as the volume of business they lost on Monday.

