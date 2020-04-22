Central Pacific earnings pulled down by COVID-19

The chief executive of Financial Pacific Corp said the bank was on its way to one of its best quarters ever when COVID-19 became a pandemic.

Since then the state’s fourth largest bank has been in reactive mode.

It deployed 70% of its staff to work remotely, temporarily closing 13 of its 35 branches and upgrading its sanitation measures for the branches that remained open.

Parents of Central Pacific Bank were to report today that its net income dropped 48.1% in the first quarter after setting aside $ 9.3 million for potential future loan losses and another $ 1.8 million for potential credit exposure on loan commitments. unfunded.

Still, Central Pacific President and CEO Paul Yonamine was pleased with the season.

“We had a very respectable season, and our pre-disposition (loan loss) numbers would indicate that we had loan growth and deposit growth and was looking at one of our best quarters we would have had,” Yonamine says in an interview. “Then COVID hit, and we did cautious things and went out with loan loss provisions and naturally, that took our profitability down.

“But we were lucky thanks to our loyal customers. We have primitive credit. We have good loan records, and we are still paying dividends.”

Central Pacific posted a net income of $ 8.3 million, or 29 cents a share, compared to $ 16 million, or 55 cents a share, in the year-earlier period. Loans rose 10% to $ 4.51 billion, and deposits increased 3.8% to $ 5.14 billion. The first quarter of 2019 also included a nonrecurring gain on the sale of MasterCard stock at $ 2.6 million.

The bank holds its quarterly dividend of 23 cents a share. It will be peasant June 15 shareholders of the record close to business May 29. However, like other banks, Central Pacific has stopped its stock buybacks.

RISE2020, the $ 40 million bank’s infrastructure renovation and technology upgrade project, is still ongoing, although Yonamine acknowledged that the demolition of the main branch would have been postponed if the full impact of the coronavirus was known in early February. But he said the updated technology “couldn’t have timed better.”

“We will be introducing our new online and mobile platform shortly,” he said. “We also started replacing our ATMs (which dispense cash to accept cash and deposit checks without envelopes).”

He said the bank’s employees “are working around the clock” in processing, as of Thursday, 4,215 payday loan check programs totaling about $ 487 million.

“We probably have the largest number of loan payday loan programs here in Hawaii by the number of absence applications,” Yonamine says.

The bank also electronically distributed over 10,000 stimulus payments totaling about $ 30 million to its customers.

In addition, Central Pacific has made 2,659 loan modifications to both its commercial and consumer clients, representing $ 300 million and about 7% of its outstanding loans.

>> The bank set aside $ 9.3 million for potential loan losses and another $ 1.8 million for potential credit exposures such as home equity loans that were not fully drawn.

>> Total loan: Up 10% to $ 4.51B

>> Total storage: Up 3.8% to $ 5.14B

>> Total well: Up 4.6% to $ 6.11B

>> Network interest income: Up 6% to $ 47.8 (the difference between what you collect on loan and what you pay for deposits)

>> Network interest Margin: Up 9 basis points 3.43%

>> Interest income: Down 23.9% to $ 8.9M primarily due to a $ 2.6 million gain on the sale of Class B MasterCard stock in the year-ago quarter.

>> To read the earnings reports at all, go to ir.centralpacificbank.com/News