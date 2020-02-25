central-valley-red-cross-on-the-lookout-for-extra-volunteers

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) — The Central Valley American Red Cross is searching for extra volunteers.

Organizers say there’s at this time a shortage of support, specially in Tulare and Kings Counties, with the most important need to have becoming support for victims of property fires.

The Red Cross responds to household fires daily and around the clock with skilled and offered Disaster Action Staff volunteers.

You never want past practical experience, just a wish to aid.

“So we are holding a workshop on Saturday known as ‘Red Crosser for a Day,’ and it is so anyone can come and see what the Crimson Cross is all about,” explained recruitment expert Taylor Poisall. “There’s no encounter required, ages 16 and up, and you can find anything for every person at the Pink Cross.”

Saturday’s event runs from 10 a.m. until two p.m. at the Boy Scouts business office in Visalia.

You can sign up as a new volunteer and receive data on how Pink Cross volunteers respond to nearby disasters and how you can assist. Simply click in this article for data.