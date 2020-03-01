central-valley-woman-celebrates-nineteenth-birthday-on-leap-day

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) — Saturday is a Leap Day, and a person Central Valley spouse and children is celebrating a woman’s 19th birthday.

Victoria Lozano was born on February 29, 1944, so she’s been close to for 76 a long time.

She was born in Texas but has expended the very last 44 a long time in Visalia.

Her family came in as much as New Mexico to rejoice the woman’s birthday.

When it is not a leap 12 months, she gets to celebrate two birthdays on February 28 and March one.

Her family members states this year they are going to make her aspiration of checking out Catalina Island arrive legitimate.

Lozano has 6 kids, five grandchildren and 18 excellent-grandchildren.