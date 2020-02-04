Central York High students found gun ownership on the school grounds

SPRINGETTSBURY TWP, YORK COUNTY, PA – A Central York High School student waits for police charges after finding weapons on the school grounds on Tuesday.

According to a press release on the district’s website, the student was removed from campus on Tuesday after the administrators found two of the students’ knives on the school premises.

In addition to the charges brought by the police, the student is disciplined according to the student’s code of conduct.

The press release states that while the Central York School District cannot provide information about a particular student discipline, its student code of conduct sets guidelines and procedures for owning a weapon or weapon-like instrument at a school event or on a school site.

The district also says the safety of students and staff is paramount.