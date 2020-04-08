CEO Lucian Gringo is recovering from a “hard” fight against the coronavirus

Universal CEO Lucian Gring has revealed that he is now “home” recovering from a recent coronavirus diagnosis.

Last month (March 20), Greene was hospitalized after receiving a positive test for a coronavirus and was reportedly treated at UCLA’s Los Angeles Medical Center, Variety reports.

In a note to his staff, Gring said he had some “severe” symptoms and that he was now “wellness” at home.

Gringo wrote: “I apologize for not having written before, but I know all too well how difficult this time can be. You see, I got infected with COVID-19 and was one of those 20% whose symptoms were severe.” .

He continued: “Today I am at home and recovering health. Thanks to those who are at the forefront of this crisis – doctors, nurses and other health professionals whose dedication and skill have brought me back to health – I am going to full recovery.”

Lucian Gring

The versatile boss, whose company represents the likes of Taylor Swift, Billy Eilish and Post Malone, also warned people to take the virus seriously.

He said the virus was “not just bad flu”, adding: “It’s as serious as it gets … (it’s) as serious for the young and powerful as for the old and infirm. Wherever you are in the world, take this pandemic as seriously as it deserves to be taken. Listen and obey the instructions of your health authorities.

“You will do this not only for yourself, but for your families and – as we all know today – literally for everyone in the world.”

He also thanked his staff: “I am so proud that your support for our performers and songwriters has not disappeared, remaining as creative and dedicated as ever, even if you have found the strength and time to lend.” helping our COVID-19 response efforts. “

UMG’s headquarters in Santa Monica was closed on March 13 after an unidentified employee, who Gringo believed, had checked for a positive illness.

“Earlier, we had committed that if a case of coronavirus infection in any of our offices had been confirmed, we would have closed that place immediately,” an internal memo said. “We have just reported that there was a registered case of an employee located in our 2220 Colorado Avenue offices.”

“Accordingly, and with great care, we immediately close all our offices in Santa Monica,” he concluded.

Recently, UMG was valued at $ 33.6 billion and is now the largest music company in history.