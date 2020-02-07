CEO of Credit Suisse gives up espionage scandal

Tidjane Thiam, CEO of Credit Suisse, has stepped down after almost five years of service. He admitted that a spy scandal caused “fear and pain” and tarnished the reputation of the top Swiss drawer bench.

The bank said in a statement that its board had accepted Thiam’s resignation the day before. It will take effect on February 14 after the fourth quarter results are presented to Credit Suisse.

He will be replaced by Thomas Gottstein, the CEO of the Swiss bank.

Credit Suisse announced last month that a second former top manager was being sniffed at the behest of its then chief operating officer, who had resigned in another case earlier.

“I had no knowledge of the observation of two former colleagues,” said Thiam in the statement.

“It undoubtedly disturbed Credit Suisse and caused unrest and injuries.

“I am sorry that this happened and should never have happened.”

Ivory Coast-born Thiam is the bank’s first African-born CEO and has a degree from the French elite university Ecole Polytechnique.

He was one of around two dozen CEOs and managing directors who met with US President Donald Trump at the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos (Switzerland) last month.

Chairman Urs Rohner accused Thiam of having made an “enormous contribution” and having brought the bank back into the profit zone.