CEO of Penang Water Supply Corp: No cloud formation yet, dam population still satisfactory Malaysia

The water level at Air Itam Dam is 62 percent on January 15, 2020. – Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, Jan. 23 – Perbadanan Bekalan Air Pulau Pinang (PBAPP) has not submitted a cloud seeding application to the state government, said Datuk Jaseni Maidinsa, chief executive officer.

He said this is because the water level at the state’s two dams, Air Itam Dam and Teluk Bahang Dam, is still sufficient.

“When the dam capacity drops to 30 percent, PBAPP is used (for cloud seeding). We are always watching at the moment, ”he said when Bernama contacted them today.

The PBAPP website shows that the effective or maximum capacity of the Air Itam Dam today is 59.4 percent and that of the Teluk Bahang Dam is 37.4 percent.

Penang faces the risk of water shortage, as there has been little rainfall for four months due to climate change.

In the meantime, Jaseni urged residents of the state to use the water carefully and not to waste it, especially during the Chinese New Year celebration. – Bernama