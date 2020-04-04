CEO Zoom ‘messed up’ as trolls invade a coronavirus refuge

The CEO of Zoom said he “messed up” by releasing a product that was easily invaded by trolls while users relied on it as the virtual city square of coronavirus outbreaks.

Eric Yuan, head of Zoom Video Communications Inc., has promised an option for end-to-end encryption, but that won’t be ready for several months, the Wall Street Journal said, citing the founder.

“‘If we mess up again, he did,’ I thought a lot last night,” Yuan said, according to the newspaper.

Zoom has already lost a single high-profile user. Elon Musk banned the use of Zoom for SpaceX and Tesla due to privacy concerns, the Journal said, citing Yuan.

“Zoombombing” – where unauthorized people access a meeting and share hate-speech or pornographic images – has started profiles on social media. Security experts find publicly highlighted problems with Zoom’s technology could leave user data vulnerable to foreigners’ exploitation.

The service once mainly used for client conferences and training webinars became a place during the coronavirus closure for virtual cocktail hours and exercise classes. It’s the most downloaded free app on Apple’s iOS App Store, ahead of TikTok, DoorDash, and Disney +.

In March, journalists Kara Swisher and Jessica Lessin held a tech event on Zoom and cut it short when an unwanted guest began broadcasting pornography.

On April 1, Yuan provided a blog post on Zoom’s website, saying: “We acknowledge that we have fallen short of the community – and our own – privacy and security expectations.”

The Federal Bureau of Investigation issued a warning Monday about hijacking the video conference, the newspaper said. At the United States office, the 27 attorney general’s office asked questions about privacy issues, Zoom said, adding that he is collaborating with authorities.

The number of participants daily meeting via the paid and free services went from around 10 million at the end of last year to 200 million now, the company says. Most of these people are using its free service.

“I’m really messed up as CEO, and we need to have their confidence back,” Yuan said. “This kind of thing shouldn’t happen.”