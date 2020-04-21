Cerabino: Dear high school students, this speech will zoom in during your virtual ceremony – News – The Palm Beach Post

Coronavirus in Florida: Speaking at a Virtual High School Graduation Ceremony Requires More Patience Than Advice

*

*

News: Next month’s high school graduations for Palm Beach County public schools will be conducted online and not in person, the district announced.

Because of the social distance constraints imposed during the COVID-19 outbreak, traditional ceremonies pave the way for altered events that allow graduates to attend through their laptops without leaving home.

***

OK, does this work? It is. Can you hear me? I have never had a Zoom meeting with this many people.

Testing. Testing. Yikes, what’s that noise? I am told that about 200 of you have not yet muted the microphone. Go to the lower left corner of the screen and turn it off. That’s better.

Congratulations, the 2020 class graduates… I wait… I wait a moment, I hear a very loud TV that plays in the background “Let’s Make a Deal”. Can everyone check their grandparents’ settings? Ah, that’s better. Thank you.

Where was I? Yes. Congratulations, graduates. And thank you for inviting me to be the keynote speaker at this unusual moment in our entire lives.

There’s a saying, “Could you live in interesting times.” You may have heard it.

Sorry. There is a question.

A woman who has what appears to be glass is trying to gain recognition. I just hoped to speak without interruption, but you seem intolerable. So what is your question?

No, I’m not your cousin Ralphie, and this isn’t your family’s weekly virtual happy hour call. You have logged in with the wrong numbers. This is not your family event.

No, I have no information on Rita’s gallbladder. This is the high school graduation ceremony you are at. Check the numbers again. No, I don’t know where to get toilet paper.

OK, he’s gone. Where was I? Oh, yes, living in interesting times. Graduates, one day you can tell your grandchildren that… OK, hang in a second.

You, with the Chucky mask. Please take it off. Ah, just like I expected. You are not a student. You’re just some old perv who has knocked down an event.

OK, and now we see that you don’t wear pants either. I think this will consume your software. Are you ready? Can we just wait for him to leave? That’s where he goes. Perfect.

Where was I? Yes. This phrase “you may be living in interesting times” is also interesting because there is controversy about where the phrase comes from.

It is sometimes called the “Chinese curse,” but it could be something that the Englishman invented and incorrectly attached to the Chinese.

I’m not saying that the coronavirus is not begun in China, I’m just … OK, now I see you for a set of logging out.

I don’t blame you. I know you’re all sick of COVID-19 and you don’t want to hear anything else about it.

But many valuable experiences have been learned from it. For example, if it weren’t for the coronavirus, we would never have learned that pro-wrestling has been designated a necessary activity in Florida.

And so we look to the future, we must not set aside what we can learn from the past.

When I look at the sea of ​​your small, small faces – Wow, I had no idea that my screen could have so many windows – I see the future of America.

I’m not talking about those of you who have superimposed animal traits like a mustache or bunny pigs on your face.

I mean the rest of you. You have to have faith. One day there will be a future without cotton children, gloves and dreaded grandparents.

It may not happen this month or this year… but… OK, what happened to my picture? Apparently someone replaced the picture of me with a throat. And now the throat has a nose, eyes and a cowboy hat.

Please, graduates. I don’t know if I can continue the cowboy cucumber. Restore My Pictures … OK, it’s better. Thank you.

And let’s talk about pictures. I hope you know your computer also has a camera, so we’ll see it all.

I will mention this only to point out that it is not appropriate to have a joint visit during the ceremony. Yes you do. I see you. Boy with sunglasses and Bob Marley T-shirt. If you could hold a moment longer… Thank you.

Let’s see. Created one, two, three, four, five of you who have taken your laptops to your bathroom. Consider the angle before setting it down. Already a practical application of geometry.

Where was I? Yes. I’m sure you’ve all learned historiatunneissasi from the myriad challenges, how previous people have risen; be they wars, plagues or poverty.

And so do you, one day, have your place …

OK, Melissa, who are you. The microphone is on, and I’m not sure I can compete with you against your friend Chrissy. What is… well, I’m not saying that word… the bad man Jennifer is because of what she sent to her boyfriend. Hector last week.

Ah, that’s better. Where were we? Yes. Your bright future.

One day all this will be behind. And we are all together again in person. Maybe Melissa and Jennifer.

We look back at this time and this graduation ceremony and remind ourselves that even though the Chinese said, we have lived in interesting times.

Oh no, Chucky is back! Sign out fast, graduates!

