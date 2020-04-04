Cerabino: Driving a coronavirus tiger through the wild month of March – News – The Palm Beach Post

The coronavirus will become real in South Florida and elsewhere during March

The COVID-19 alarm bells, which are ringing so clearly now, were far away or barely ringing at all when the indescribable month of March dawned in South Florida.

The news on Sunday morning was that the first person in the United States had died of a coronavirus, a “medically high-risk” patient at a hospital that was clear across the country near Seattle.

No worries, President Donald Trump assured America, thanking the male victim as a “wonderful woman.”

“Our country is ready in all circumstances,” Trump said. “We hope it doesn’t become significant, it’s smaller. But whatever the circumstances, we are ready. “

At the time, it seemed that the biggest news of the day was that Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg had dropped out of the race.

>> COVID-19 statistics are simple

But a slow, invisible world-changing event was on its way toward, though difficult to see. Especially in South Florida, where life certainly went unchanged during a mild sunny Sunday in the mid-70s.

The Honda Classic was packaged in the PGA National series. South Korea’s Sungjae Im won the tournament with a total of 206,384 fans, the second largest in the tournament’s history.

The Miami Heat played 19,600 fans in front of the sold-out arena, beating the Brooklyn Nets 116-113. Visiting Calgary Flames in neighboring Broward County closed the Florida Panthers 3-0 in front of 14,104 fans.

During the spring baseball practice, 4,523 fans filled the FitTeam Palm Sports Center in West Palm Beach to watch the Houston Astros beat the visiting St. Louis Cardinals 5-4.

Hardly did they know that on the last day of the same month, this ball field would be full of National Guard guards herding rows of authors through it, which had become a much-needed COVID-19 testing center.

And that 2,000 lucky people – less than half of the participation in the spring practice game and a small fraction of those applying for exams – would be able to get the much-coveted appointments.

Florida was still in a fun state when the calendar turned to March.

It’s the month of spring break, and it’s the last, important third month of the season – that time of year when snowbirds and visitors make an economic transformation that takes hotels, restaurants and tourist attractions through the lean means summer.

The previous year, a record 35 million visitors had flooded the state during the three peak months of January, February and March.

“The all-time record-breaking quarter is interesting news for the entire state,” Director Ron DeSantis had said in a press release at the time. “As we work to diversify the Florida economy, it is critical that we continue to visit the income we visit and the income we generate in Florida, healthy and strong.”

So when the virus virus collapsed through China, South Korea and Italy, we were still in normal condition.

Even if you look close enough, you can see early signs like the supermarket hand cleaner shelf suddenly empty.

And what happened to all the toilet paper?

During the first week of the month, members of the Palm Beach County School Board met with Dr. Alina Alonso, county health director.

He told them that there were no cases of the virus in the county and that there was a “low risk” of anyone getting infected. There is no need to take radical action. At least not yet.

“Above all, I want people to be calm,” Alonso told board members. “Fear is the worst problem. People are afraid and then do things they would not normally do. “

>> I was tested in Palm Beach County. Here’s what you should know

It was a popular abstinence throughout America. In a country of nearly 330 million people, only 100 in the United States were diagnosed with the virus, and the only two in Florida were the states of Manate and Hillsborough counties.

“Despite these cases, the overall immediate threat to the public remains low,” the Florida Department of Health announced.

The vibrant cruise business in Florida sailed along. Despite trips by infected and quarantined diamond princesses in Japan, the cruises in Florida were virus-free and continued to book and reassure passengers.

The Cruise Lines International Association informed passengers that the ships had “effective” outbreak prevention measures.

The American Travel Advisers Association also reduced the risk of the virus.

“Our message has been to stay calm and continue the cruise,” communications director Erika Richter told Sun-Sentinel in Fort-Lauderdale. “(Seasonal) offers and prices have yet to be exploited.

“It’s important to know that fear is contagious.”

Later in the month, a law firm in Florida opened an investigation into misleading sales outlets made by representatives of the Norwegian Cruise Association to potential clients.

“Coronavirus can only survive in cold temperatures, so the Caribbean is a great choice for your next cruise,” one field emailed leaked to The Miami New Times for reading.

Engaging in questionable cheerleading was not just a representative of the company.

Two days after they were elected to lead the National Coronavir Task Force, Vice President Mike Pence held a public event with DeSantis in Port Everglades to convince citizens to take the cruises.

“It’s great entertainment value,” Pence said.

>> The “infected” cruise ship docked in South Florida as the conversation rages

Pence said new ship screening procedures should make Americans “confident that industry and our governments at all levels are working together to ensure their health and well-being.”

But our government didn’t even work with itself. The day after Pence showed the cruises to the Americans, the U.S. State Department issued the following instruction:

“FOR US. Citizens, especially passengers with illness, should not travel on a cruise ship,” the State Department adviser said. “The CDC notes that the risk of COVID-19 infection increases in the cruise ship environment.”

Cautious messages were also pushed during this time by a widespread and virulent strain of political property, a strain that called the health threat posed by the virus a little more than media fiction created to harm Trump during the election year.

“Let’s take a brief look at Trump with this new scam,” Fox News host Sean Hannity said.

Rush Limbaugh, who received the President’s Free Medal in early February, told his radio audience later that month that he didn’t take the virus seriously.

“It looks like the coronavirus is being armed, as it’s another factor in reducing Donald Trump,” Limbaugh said. “Now I want to tell the truth about the coronavirus. I’m dead right here.

“The coronavirus is plain cold, people.”

In a campaign rally in South Carolina in late February, Trump seemed to take his defender to heart.

The president spoke of concerns about “fake news” with the coronavirus.

“So a number that no one heard about, that I heard about recently and I was shocked to hear it; On average, 35,000 people die each year from the flu, ”Trump said. “Did anyone know about that?

“Thirty-five thousand, that’s a lot of people … And so far we haven’t lost anyone to the coronavirus in the United States. No one.

“And that doesn’t mean we don’t. And we’re completely ready. It doesn’t mean we don’t, but we think about it,” he continued. “You hear 35 and 40,000 people, and we haven’t lost anyone. Wondering why the press is in a hysteria. “

By the end of March, “no one” became more than 3,700 dead Americans when the United States replaced China and Italy as a new hub for the pandemic.

>> PHOTOS: Coronavirus affects every lifestyle in Palm Beach County

And in Florida, infections are just starting to get worse. The state, which began a month without viral deaths and two infections, ended it with 85 deaths and 6,741 infections – with new infections now growing at a rate of more than 1,000 people a day.

The virus would also bear its toll on the stock market as the indices collapsed in March, losing more than 12 percent of their value.

More than 10 million Americans applied for unemployment during the month. And Mar-a-Lago was closed for deep clean-up after the gatherings held over the weekend created a flowering of infections.

The U.S. turned out to be much less than “fully prepared,” according to paramedics and nurses, who lamented the lack of personal protective equipment, masks, bathrobes, and more.

A scientific study commissioned by a British research team and presented to the president showed that the U.S. had to register 2.2 million COVID-19 deaths if it did not take steps to control it – measures that could extend into the summer months.

On the last day of March, a very different President Trump warned of the tax on this “malicious” coronavirus and called it a great achievement if there could be 100,000 deaths in the United States.

“I want every American to be prepared for the hard days ahead,” Trump said. “We’re going through a hard two weeks.”

The journey of “don’t give up on fear” “don’t go outside” are this roller coaster’s March diary.

The concern was also not linear. It had some peaks and valleys, as well as a short, reluctant, dystopian period in which some national leaders floated with the option of letting the old and the weak die quickly in order to reduce the financial damage to families.

Going back through the month day by day, it is clear that there was one watershed a day and perhaps only an hour on that day that seemed to be more significant than any other time of the month.

The day was March 11, Wednesday.

The stock market, which had its first dramatic refueling two days earlier with a drop of 2,013 points or 7.79 per cent, dived again, losing 1,450 points today.

The World Health Organization declared the virus a global pandemic today, and the Americans received their first major exposure to the Tony Fauci level, a top-level physician who will become a familiar and reassuring voice of reason by the end of the month.

Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, of which he now holds six presidents, testified before the U.S. House Oversight Committee and the Government Reform Committee that day.

And above all, it was time for him to consolidate this reputation as a learned, apolitical authority.

“We need to be much more serious about what we can expect in the country,” Fauci told a parliamentary committee. “We can’t look at it and say,‘ Well, here are just a few cases; it’s good. “Because a couple of cases today are several, many tomorrow.”

And he said the lack of available tests for Americans was a problem.

“It’s a failure, let’s acknowledge it,” he said.

That night, President Trump gave a 10-minute speech on the new efforts of the Oval Office to “fight foreign viruses.”

Trump, who had believed that restricting travel to China at the end of January – by an action recommended by his health and personnel secretary Alex Azar – had made COVID-19 safe for America, now extended travel restrictions to most of Europe.

“The European Union did not take the same precautions and restricted travel from China and other hot spots,” Trump said in his speech. “As a result, travelers from Europe seeded a large number of new clusters in the United States …”

“We are at a critical stage in the fight against the virus,” he said. “We did a life-saving movement with early action on China. Now we have to do the same with Europe. “

But the real dramatic events of the day came later that night, not in Washington, but in Oklahoma City.

It was the time it was supposed to be an everyday NBA basketball game between Utah Jazz and Oklahoma City Thunder.

After the starters of both teams were announced at the game presentation and the players were on the field in the opening phase, Thunder’s medical staff ran to the field and spoke to the referees.

They had urgent news: Rudy Gobert, a jazz center that had suffered from upper respiratory illness and wasn’t playing that night, had tested COVID-19 positively.

Players were invited back to the bench and then back to their locker rooms.

Thunder mascot Rumble Bison went to the field to entertain the confused crowd.

Halfway later, the public caller informed the arena fan that the game had been postponed “due to unexpected circumstances”.

And minutes later, league commissioner Adam Silver issued a momentary verdict to suspend the rest of the season for the entire league.

“We made this decision to protect the health and well-being of the fans, players and everyone involved in our game and the general public …” Silver wrote the next day in a letter to the fans. “This is still a complex and rapidly evolving situation where we are all part of a wider society and have a responsibility to observe each other.”

In the coming days, more than a dozen NBA players and New York Knicks owner James Dolan would show a positive picture for the virus.

The sudden end of the NBA season on the night of March 11 came at a time when news broke that movie star Tom Hanks and his actress Rita Wilson were isolated in Australia after a virus infection.

By the end of the month, the list of celebrity-laden celebrities and public figures would be long.

It would include Prince Charles, opera singer Placido Domingo, rocker Jackson Browne, U.S. Senate Rand Paul, Mayor of Miami Francis Suarez, Prince Albert II of Monaco, Archbishop Gregory Aymond of New Orleans, NFL coach Sean Payton, TV star Andy Cohen , British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, CNN anchor Chris Cuomo captured Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein, the wife of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and the husband of U.S. Senate Amy Klobuchar.

But Hanks was the first – and his link in time to the NBA announcement offered a couple of unlikely news magazines that took virus detection to a new level.

“There are things we can all do to get through this by following the advice of experts and taking care of ourselves and each other, right?” Hanks posted on Instagram.

Meanwhile, another drama is being played at Palm Beach International Airport, where a JetBlue flight from New York was held on asphalt for hours after a passenger learned during the flight that he had tested for the virus.

By the next morning, it was as if an invisible climax had been reached and all the norms of maintaining normalcy began to quickly fall into the fire.

After leading the NBA, Major League Baseball immediately ended spring training in Florida and Arizona.

The most dramatic decision of the day was made by the NCAA, which was preparing for a three-week college basketball tournament, an annual event that will generate nearly a billion dollars for the organization and its member universities.

Initially, the NCAA decided that the March Madness tournament would continue and that it could save this cow by playing and televising games from empty arenas.

But that Thursday morning, when some of the university teams arrived in empty arenas to play their conference championships, the NCAA decided that even playing in empty arenas was not enough.

All games would end. Immediately.

The Big East game between St. John and Creighton in Madison Square Garden in New York City was called off at halftime.

The Florida State University team was ready and willing to play Clemson in an empty arena in Greensboro, North Carolina when the ACC division canceled the game and handed out the league championship award to the somber FSU team.

It wouldn’t be March Madness for the first time since the tournament started 82 years ago.

The cancellations extended beyond the sports world.

The Palm Beach International Boat Show, scheduled for a month later and already equipped with temporary docks along Flagler Drive in West Palm Beach, was also canceled that Thursday.

So were the three local upcoming St. Patrick’s Day parades at Delray Beach, Lake Worth Beach and Palm Beach Shores.

Orlando Disney World decided that day that the parks would be cleared after that weekend.

Likewise, South Florida cruise ships.

The next day, the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts in West Palm Beach announced a “difficult but necessary decision” to close the rest for a month.

In Boca Raton, the Wick Theater opened the “A Chorus Line” exhibition that weekend. The program will not be continued after Sunday’s presentation, founder Marilyn Wick wrote in an email to the client relationship director.

“As you can imagine, the renewal we produce on a scale will bring significant collaboration and design with unions, professionals, staff, crew, musicians and talents …,” he wrote.

“We need your kindness and understanding in this uncertain moment.”

While some coastal cities in Florida took steps to prevent spring breakers from entering college, the results of the forgotten young adults appeared anyway.

“If I get a crown, I get a crown,” Ohio spring breaker Bradley Sluder said in a TV interview in Miami. “At the end of the day, it doesn’t stop me from celebrating.”

Sluder later apologized on Instagram, saying he apologized for his words.

Listen to your communities and do as the health authorities say. Life is precious, ”he wrote. “Don’t be arrogant and think you’re invincible like me.”

>> A larger number have cities in southern Palm Beach County

In Tampa, Pastor Rodney Howard-Browne of the Evangelical Megachurch urged his Sunday congregations to hug each other, saying the church was the safest place during the infection.

He called on the virus government to plan fatal vaccinations to thin the population.

“I got you news. This church will never be closed, ”he said that day. “The only time the church is closed is when the rapture takes place.

“This biblical school is open because we raise resurrectors, not violets.”

(By the end of the month, Howard-Browne was arrested for endangering the life of the parish, causing him to be withdrawn from personal parish services.)

On Monday, March 16, the CDC called for meetings to be held for up to 50 people. Palm Beach County ordered the closure of gyms and the locking of treatment centers.

The pandemic was still in its infancy in Florida: Five state residents had died so far, there were 160 sufferers in the state, five of whom were in Palm Beach County. Half of the Florida cases involved people aged 60 or older.

But people were worried. The schools remained closed. State universities and colleges followed.

More than 6,000 Palm Beach County residents tried to get a virus test at the only local drive located outside the FoundCare site in Palm Springs.

And about 800 polling workers who planned to work in the March 17 primary election in Palm Beach County urged them to report that they did not plan to register due to fear of the virus.

The coronavirus crisis conquered the democratic primary when former Vice President Joe Biden took command of the race.

When only Bernie Sanders was his last hurdle in the appointment, Biden should have had a big month when he cut off wins in Florida and other key states.

But instead, the democratic nomination, which had been big news in February, had come in hindsight in March.

And the most prominent Democrat seemed to be New York chief Andrew Cuomo, whose position was strengthened by daily updates on the growing appalling situation in New York.

After disappearing for a moment, Biden tried to become relevant again by streaming interviews and phone profile messages from the den in Wilmington.

But they didn’t always go smoothly. Together, a phone profile stuck that left Biden trying to secretly report the problem with his right hand as he continued to talk or frustration.

However, his waving right hand was visible in the camera image, creating a stopping monologue that went like this:

“And besides, we also have to make sure that we…”

Waving his hand. Waving his hand.

“… we are in the situation we are in, well …”

Then he finally gave up trying to remember what he was trying to say.

“Let me go to another issue, I talked about it enough,” he said.

In another interview with CNN’s Jake Tapper, Biden interrupted himself by coughing his hand.

“You know you should yell at your elbow,” Tapper told Biden. “I have learned to mask the white house.”

“Actually, it’s true. But, fortunately, I’m alone kotissani, “Biden said.

“It’s just kind of an old school to do it with your hand,” Tapper continued. “Do it with your elbow.”

In another interview with The View, Biden was asked if he agreed with Trump that recovery should be no worse than a problem.

“We need to take care of the cures. It makes the problem worse, no matter what, ”Biden replied.

Where’s the working remote when you need it?

The city of Palm Beach became the first local coastal community to close the beaches and impose a curfew.

Within a few days, other local beaches will also close.

Meanwhile, President Trump turned to a somber voice.

He turned to this on March 15: “This is a highly contagious virus. It is unbelievable. But it is something over which we have enormous control. “

To this on March 16: “If you’re talking about a virus, no, it’s not under the control of any shirt in the world. … I talked about what we do is under control, but I’m not talking about the virus. “

He talked about fighting the virus possibly until August, and added the virus “may be longer than that”.

As local governments began restricting access to parks and beaches, bars were closed and restaurants tried to keep their doors open under a new “social distance” command.

By Friday, March 20, restaurant restaurants were banned in the state and the beaches of Palm Beach County were closed.

Companies deemed necessary were considered open. In some places, it included arms stores and liquor stores.

With the beaches closed, some boats from Florida flocked to the sandbar plates, violating the social distance that led to the closure of ports and boat ramps.

On Sunday, March 22, the first coronavirus death was recorded in Palm Beach County as the county infected more than a thousand people.

Pastor Susan Gay of the Jupiter-Tequesta United Methodist Church began a cinema-type church service as parishes parked their cars and tuned their radios to the same frequency.

West Palm Beach restaurateur Rodney Mayo, whose subcultural group owns 17 local restaurants and bars, appeared in the West Palm Beach City Committee on Monday, March 23 to explain how the virus has affected the people he hired.

“Last Friday I had the worst day of my life,” he told them. “I had to lay off 650 employees, which was equivalent to 1,800 family members. So everyone lost their income on Sunday.

“I was bombarded with questions,‘ What are we doing? “,” Where are we going? “,” Where do we find the money? “And I didn’t have answers for them the first time,” he said.

Mayo began distributing free meals to laid-off restaurant employees that weekend.

After a session with White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow, President Trump began a debate on a rapid restart of the economy in mid-April, giving up social distance and urging people to return to work to save the economy.

“We can’t let repentance worry about the problem,” Trump wrote in a midnight tweet.

The next day, he clarified the issue at a White House press conference.

“We need to open up our country because it is causing problems that I think could be much bigger problems,” he said.

“Life is fragile and economies are fragile,” Trump said.

Kudlow spoke of making “difficult compromises.”

Others were clearer:

“No one contacted me and asked,“ As a senior citizen, are you ready to take the opportunity to survive in return for keeping America, which all America loves for your children and grandchildren? ”Texas Lieutenant Gov. Dan Patrick announced. “And if this is a change, I’m all in.”

Trump went to Fox News the next day, talking about the desire to stop the coronavirus from going out in a few short weeks.

“I would like the country to open up and just raisin to go at Easter,” he said. “Wouldn’t it be great if all the churches were full?”

At the same time, DeSantis continued to oppose calls to order a nationwide residence subscription, saying local jurisdictions should be somewhat flexible in crisis management.

So he told the 65-year-old Floridaers to stay home.

“You simply can’t close our society indefinitely, with no end in sight,” DeSantis said. “Floridaians are ready to do whatever it takes. I don’t think it’s going to be “stay in your house for nine months.” It just doesn’t work. “

DeSantis drew its attention to visitors to Florida, especially from the heavily infected areas of the New York area.

Florida National Guard troops began the meeting on flights to the New York area at South Florida airports, voluntarily notifying passengers of the quarantine.

As the situation worsened in New York and new clusters began to emerge around the country, President Trump gave up his “effort” to return to normal at Easter. The economy can’t be a concern until the virus is conquered, he said.

He redefined success to have less than the worst-case scenario predicted, with 2.2 million Americans dying from the virus.

“So you’re talking about 2.2 million deaths, 2.2 million people about this. And if we could keep it down, as we say, to 100,000,” he said at a White House news conference. “It’s a horrible number, maybe even less – but to 100,000. So there are between 100,000 and 200,000 of us, and overall we’ve done a very good job.”

On Wednesday, the first day of April, DeSantis announced Trump’s decision to continue containment measures, which led him to order a complete closure of the entire state of Florida.

“I am going to issue an executive order today that will direct all Florida residents to restrict movement and personal interaction outside the home,” DeSantis said.

“We are in a situation where we have a national break and we have to deal with this front and center.”

Perhaps no one in Florida had a sober March other than North Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz.

Gaetz began the month by investigating the coronavirus response in the house by donating a comic from a World War II old gas mask on March 4 and voting for the coronavir’s $ 8.3 billion emergency permit, which included $ 3.1 billion in medical supplies for health care workers.

He then learned five days later that at a conference on conservative political action on the last weekend in February, he was handing out a cell phone to those who had been infected.

But he only realized this when he traveled with the president on both the Air Force One and the president’s limousine on a weekend trip to Mar-a-Lago.

Fearing he might have the virus, Gaetz tried to isolate himself in the back of Air Force One on his way back to Washington, he told the Pensacola News-Journal.

He then drove back alone to the Panhandle, Florida, sleeping in the Walmart parking lot during the trip, so he wouldn’t have to go to the hotel, he told the newspaper.

He later tested for the virus. But he remained in self-quarantine for two weeks.

Ollessaan karanteenissa Floridan ensimmäinen kuolema viruksesta oli 77-vuotias mies Gaetzin kongressialueella.

“Olen erittäin surullinen oppiessamme alueemme ensimmäisestä kuolemasta coronaviruksesta, luoteisfloridilaisesta, joka asuu Santa Rosa Countyssa”, Gaetz kirjoitti. “Rukouksemme ovat hänen perheensä ja rakkaansa kanssa tällä vaikealla hetkellä.”

Gaetz, joka aloitti kuukauden koronavirusprofiilina toimivana koomikkona, joka pyrkii Fox News -katuunsa vähentämällä huolestuneisuuttaan uhkaavista terveysuhkista, lähti omituiseen matkaan, joka muutti hänet kuolleeksi vakavasti kuukauden lopussa.

“Lääkärimme ja terveydenhuollon ammattilaisemme ovat koronaviruspandemian etulinjassa”, Gaetz tweetti 30. maaliskuuta. “Rukouksemme ovat kanssasi, kun taistelet puolestamme joka päivä.”

