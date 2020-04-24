Cerabino: Florida focused on gun flow, not unemployment checks, during COVID-19 shutdown – News – The Palm Beach Post

Obtaining a concealed weapons license in Florida remains a priority during the COVID-19 shutdown

It’s a scandal over how bad Florida is dealing with unemployment claims.

On Friday, the state’s own numbers revealed that of the 701,740 confirmed unique claims, only 153,788, or 21.9 percent, have been paid.

And it is the state’s friendliest metric. More than 1.8 million claims have actually been made. While many of them may be duplicates, it is very likely that Florida’s profits will be much worse than the reported 21.9 percent.

But enough about unemployment, let’s talk about the real emergency that has led Florida lawyer General Ashley Moody to warn of a legal lawsuit with her cabinet member, Florida Secretary of Agriculture Nikki Fried.

Hidden handgun permits. Yes, the COVID-19 outbreak has affected the way Florida dismantles concealed weapons licenses.

I know what you are thinking. Why would people need hidden handguns at home during protection?

I guess it has something to do with standing on the ground against family members using a TV remote control.

In any case, this is high-end Florida nonsense made possible by a wrinkle in the power field of state policy.

Gun licensees in Florida are the responsibility of the Department of Agriculture because … I don’t know … we think we think of weapons as a crop, like oranges.

Something unusual happened in the last state election. Voters elected Democrat Fried to the office of agricultural secretary.

Quel at home!

Before baking, the NRA has always enjoyed pulling doll wires in Tallahassee. (It’s not even subtle: Adam Putnam, the ag’s secretary who preceded Fried’s work, declared himself a “proud NRA investment.”)

It’s the kind of gun sucking that has been required.

But Fried, who had no obligation to take instructions from the NRA, committed a heretical act last month that was a disproportionate gun rights group.

He slowed down the processing of new hidden gun permit applications during the shutdown.

After the department’s nine regional offices closed due to the virus, Fried said his office would no longer be able to meet the fingerprint requirements for new concealed weapons licensing applications.

The only other permitted sources of fingerprints – local law enforcement and tax collectors – also began suspending fingerprint services due to social distance restrictions.

“To avoid unnecessary financial burdens and frustration for CWL applicants who cannot be accepted due to lack of fingerprint services, the acceptance of online or personal initial CWL applications will be delayed beginning Monday, March 23, 2020,” Fried’s office publicly announced.

What has the Florida Attorney General’s Office got to do with this? Nothing. Not only that, unlike Fried, Moody’s is a Republican.

So, he has to do a puppet dance. In this case, it was in the form of a heavily worded letter this week defending the NRA’s position to a colleague.

“I understand that this has been and will continue to be a challenge until the threat of the virus is contained,” Moody wrote in Fried. “However, it is imperative that the government continue to take measures that will allow Florida residents to feel safe in these uncertain times, protect Florida’s constitutional rights, and avoid potentially costly litigation that can be easily avoided.”

The lawsuit attached to his letter, Moody’s, was a Georgian lawsuit filed by an open plaintiff against that state.

It argues that a solution without fingerprint services during a virus does not mean blocking permissions. It allows all Georgian arms owners, under an emergency order, to transport their weapons to the public, regardless of whether they are allowed to carry them.

I can’t imagine what Florida needs: To say that because we can’t fingerprint, we allow every gun owner, not just the 2,029,914 current holder of a concealed gun license, to carry legally hidden guns with them.

And once again, whose exactly do we need to shoot at this social distance and stay at home?

I mean, let’s face it, guns have never been irrelevant. If you don’t believe me, consider this: The city of Miami went for the first time since 1957 six weeks without murder.

So focusing on acquiring weapons in people’s waistbands instead of dollars in their pockets at the moment is nothing more than an irresponsible deception. And yet Florida seems to be fighting harder armed than paying the unemployed.

Or when Fried answered Moody:

“If you want to review the processing of state applications,” Fried wrote, “I encouraged you to investigate the negligence with which the state unemployment system has handled applications for unemployment benefits.”

