Cerabino: How low can we go? Are you killing Grandma’s act of patriotism? – News – The Palm Beach Post

Television workers are constantly trying to tell us that giving the death of old people is an acceptable price for a quicker return before collecting the coronavirus.

*

*

Oh no. Like the bad virus, the toxic claim that two or three percent of deaths in America must be an acceptable compromise to alleviate and stop coronavirus mitigation efforts is making a new comeback.

This argument awoke for a moment at the end of March, when the theory that older Americans would happily die if it meant a faster return to the pre-coronary economy suddenly broke out.

This was subtly expressed by Texas Lieutenant Dan Patrick.

“No one contacted me and said,‘ As a senior citizen, are you willing to take the opportunity in your survival in return for keeping America, which all America loves for your children and grandchildren? “” 69-year-old Patrick said. “And if there is a change, I’m all in.”

Others, such as conservative media figures Brit Hume and Glen Beck, confirmed this feeling.

Hume called Patrick’s view “completely reasonable.” And Beck, who is 56, said his age should be thought of as a big picture.

“Even if we all got sick, I would rather die than kill the earth,” Beck said.

This approach to the death of the elderly – borrowed from the seemingly dystopian science fiction – lasted only a few days.

Dead and gone, I thought. But no. Last week, the Grim Reaper Caucus returned bombed.

This time in the Fox News series with a couple of TV doctors.

Dr. (Ahmet) Oz took his time from the skipping of the anti-malarial drug, hydroxychloroquine, as a COVID-19 cure to divert his attention to determining an acceptable level of otherwise preventable deaths in the United States.

“I just saw a great piece of work in the Lancet, claiming that opening schools can cost us only 2 to 3 percent of total mortality,” Oz told Sean Hannity. “Every life is a lost life, but bringing every child back to school, where they are safely educated, fed and earned for the most part of their lives behind theoretical risk, may be a compromise. People are considering.”

Again, it’s going.

It was Wednesday night. The next night, Dr. Phil (McGraw) – an unauthorized psychologist – was at Laura Ingraham’s show on Fox News.

“The fact is, people are dying: 45,000 people a year from car accidents, 480,000 from cigarettes, 360,000 a year from swimming pools, but we’re not closing the country because of it,” Dr. Phil said. “But we’re still doing it because of this, and the deposition will take years because people’s lives will be destroyed.”

This is a twisted argument based on either a choice that does not exist.

There is no reason to close public meetings because of the pool and car deaths, as these Deaths do not spread through exhaled water droplets.

And we have significant mitigation measures in place to curb swimming and driving deaths, such as seat belts, speed limits, pool alarms and fences.

COVID-19 deaths can also be reduced by mitigation. It begins with social distance, followed by routine and repeated testing with tens of millions of tests given to non-symptomatic people on a regular and repeated basis.

“Anyone who wants the test can get the test,” President Donald Trump said on March 6th.

That’s not yet true for more than six weeks after he said it. But making it true would be a lifeline to relaunching the economy and at the same time the lives of millions of Americans who are too old or too sick to survive the virus.

The economy could open up safely to tracing these emerging infections. When cases arise, they can be quickly identified and isolated from the rest of the population.

Resuming public appointments without being able to identify non-symptomatic carriers of the virus is just a recipe for a return of new infections and deaths.

Tragically, some people have found that favoring a death is easier than doing more experiments.

So here is my suggestion. The next three-step plan, the next time you hear someone in the flesh say that we cannot afford to take action that will save the lives of millions of Americans, it is recommended.

Step 1: Name a relative or loved one that you are willing to sacrifice.

Step 2: Perform an immediate funeral before infection. Sure, it’s a little awkward when a dead person is alive, but that’s the only way to say goodbye.

The way COVID-19 is when an infected person is in a ventilator, the hospital will not let you into the room and your loved one will die alone. You don’t want that.

Step 3: Remember for yourself how proud of this will make you feel the part you did in “keeping America that all America loves”.

