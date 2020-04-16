Cerabino: Married White Columnist (MWC) Imagines Post-COVID Dating – News – The Palm Beach Post

Dr. Anthony Fauci says next year’s meeting requires a risk assessment.

*

*

Before COVID-19 is vaccinated, many aspects of daily life are different.

Take dating, for example.

“If you feel like you don’t want to get any part of the virus, do you keep six feet away, wear a mask, and do all the things we’re talking about in the instructions?” asked Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

Fauci, commenting on Vanity Fair, said that during this year’s long period of uncertainty, dating is a consideration in risk assessment.

“If you’re willing to take a risk – and you know everyone has their own risk tolerance – you can figure out if you want to meet someone,” Fauci said. “And it depends on the level of interaction you want to have.

“If you’re looking for a friend, sit in a room and put on a mask and talk, and you know,” Fauci discusses. “If you want to go a little more intimate, then it’s your choice relative to the risk.”

My first thought when I read Fauci’s words was that this new world of dating requires a new language – a dating service that needs to be invented, preferably by the end of this shelter era.

So I found out by figuring out the new meanings needed for abbreviations commonly used in personal ads and how they have new meanings before COVID Day 19, before our present day.

Here is a sample:

***

Advertisement: SWM is looking for NSF for romantic evenings and a possible LTR.

Old meaning: One white man looking for non-smoking women for romantic evenings and possible long-term relationships.

New meaning: Swabbed weekly man looking for ever asymptomatic women for romantic evenings and possible light toe rubbing.

***

Advertisement: An adventurous man, an ISO-minded woman for SWS.

Old meaning: An adventurous man looking for like-minded women for sex without bows.

New meaning: An adventurous man is madly looking for one like-minded woman to sneeze at the same time.

***

Advertisement: A PC woman is looking for the LDR value LD

Old meaning: A professional Christian woman looking for a light drink for a long distance relationship.

New meaning: Existing conditions a woman seeks a local doctor for a laboratory party.

***

Advertisement: An HWP woman is looking for an MC partner for a free trade agreement.

Old Meaning: A woman in proportion to her height and weight is looking for a couple’s companions for fun, travel, and adventure.

New meaning: Home tired pajama woman looking for trading companions for free testing and anthropology.

***

Advertisement: TS woman WLTM with a man with SI.

Old meaning: A transsexual woman would like to meet a man with similar interests.

New Meaning: A woman with toiletries lends three masks to a man with a disinfection store.

***

Advertisement: An FS man is looking for a VGL woman on SOH.

Old meaning: A financially confident man looking for a very good looking woman with a sense of humor.

New Meaning: A feverish symptomatic man is looking for a single woman gifted with a ventilator by supplying hydroxychloroquine.

fcerabino@pbpost.com

@FranklyFlorida

