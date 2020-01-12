Cerezo signs defender Yuta Koike from Sint-Truiden, Belgium

Loading...

Defender Yuta Koike has taken over the defender Yuta Koike from the Belgian first division club Sint-Truiden with a complete change.

The 23-year-old left-back was loaned to Kashima Antlers last season and played in 14 games in the J. League and 12 cup games.

For his first professional goal, he received the “League of the Month” award from the J. League after scoring a spectacular long-range shot on 6 July in a 2-0 win over Jubilo Iwata.

Albirex Niigata’s youth product moved to Sint-Truiden in 2018, but did not play official games for the Japanese-owned club, which already featured several Japanese players.

Cerezo also announced that 21-year-old goalkeeper Ahn Jun Su, a member of South Korea’s U23 team, will return to the club after a loan period with J3 international Kagoshima United.

Cerezo finished fifth in his first season under Spanish coach Miguel Angel Lotina in J1 last year.