A viral clip of Impartial Vermont Senator and Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders making use of the phrase “niggardly” at a 1986 debate has begun to circulate anew on the weekend of the South Carolina Democratic key, but the clip requirements some context.

The clip is from a 1986 Vermont gubernatorial discussion, all through which Sanders stated “I am not heading to be niggardly about funding for daycare,” and the clip has popped up yet again on social media just just before the South Carolina major, courtesy of Kamala Harris tremendous-supporter Bianca DeLaRosa:

I’m not going to be NIGGARDLY (no relation to n*gger) with daycare funding. I’d have explained “Stingy” instead. pic.twitter.com/8PUg2UNevr — Bernie Doesn’t Like Toddlers or Pet dogs (sus) (@KHiveQueenB) February 29, 2020

Come convey to my spouse not to be so NIGGARDLY when I question for dollars. I’ll be recording. — Bernie Doesn’t Like Toddlers or Canine (sus) (@KHiveQueenB) February 29, 2020

I need every White Bernie person in my mentions arguing for Bernie to be able to yell “Niggardly!” in general public to do a single detail. Go come across a significant group of black men and come across methods to work niggardly into a dialogue with them. File this celebration..or stay stream it. Post it. — Bernie Doesn’t Like Infants or Canine (sus) (@KHiveQueenB) January 9, 2020

Good, bring about I was about to give him this…. The racism with regards to niggardly has been heading on for centuries. pic.twitter.com/AtDLLTDvr1 — Bernie Doesn’t Like Toddlers or Puppies (sus) (@KHiveQueenB) February 29, 2020

But this isn’t the 1st time the clip has gone viral, and I’m scared I have to choose some of the blame.

The word “niggardly” is an obscure and arcane synonym for stingy that has no etymological hyperlink to the n-word — unlike the precise n-word, which Bernie Sanders has only made use of in print — but its similarity to that slur may well be portion of the cause it has never definitely caught on. That is why, when I ran across this instance although exploring yet another tale, it stood out to me.

Like Bianca, I posted the clip, spelled out that the word is not a racial slur, and gently advised that a a lot less jarring synonym would have sufficed.

“I am not going to be niggardly about funding for daycare…” – Bernie Sanders 1986. I know it is not a slur, but I’ve usually wondered why a individual would opt for to say that term, when “stingy” would do just as perfectly. pic.twitter.com/gy0Nh36yea — Tommy X-TrumpIsARacist-opher (@tommyxtopher) March 12, 2019

That absolutely exact and good observation precipitated a mass on the internet freakout from Bernie Sanders enthusiasts that continues to this working day, and involved heaps of objections consisting of what I experienced currently explained — the phrase is not a slur — and what I’d explained somewhere else — that Sanders’ use predated quite a few substantial-profile controversies surrounding the use of the term.

At the time, I slowly and patiently dealt with the outrage in a collection of tweets.

Bernie Bros: Who cares if Bernie mentioned “niggardly?” Also Bernie Bros: Why are you telling every person Bernie stated “niggardly?” And fuck your hat, far too!one! https://t.co/JnVFpFOk1D — Tommy X-TrumpIsARacist-opher (@tommyxtopher) March 13, 2019

two.Bernie’s use pre-dates numerous very well-known “niggardly” controversies, most notably the 1999 David Howard incident. https://t.co/S0w8Teztmv — Tommy X-TrumpIsARacist-opher (@tommyxtopher) March 12, 2019

4. Or it might have been just after Sherrod Brown used the term “niggardly” on MSNBC in 2012, and The Each day Caller trolled him about it. pic.twitter.com/T1rtNNfir3 — Tommy X-TrumpIsARacist-opher (@tommyxtopher) March 12, 2019

six. For context, according to Google, utilization of “niggardly” peaked in the 17th century, briefly spiked in the 1920s, and then died out. https://t.co/IzDd36QBKc — Tommy X-TrumpIsARacist-opher (@tommyxtopher) March 12, 2019

8. But even just before then, like in 1986, “niggardly” nonetheless sounded like the n-term, and hadn’t been common for around half-a-century. I have read it about five occasions in my lifetime, together with this rapid @larrywilmore riff from 2015 pic.twitter.com/ZqffOYVzqQ — Tommy X-TrumpIsARacist-opher (@tommyxtopher) March 12, 2019

10. I also really do not think Sherrod Brown was, both. I consider what it claims about them is that they grew up with folks who didn’t quit to consider “Hey, this outdated-ass phrase sounds like the n-word, and I could just as effortlessly say ‘stingy’ or anything,” and then they… — Tommy X-TrumpIsARacist-opher (@tommyxtopher) March 12, 2019

12. Thankfully, a person have to have clued Bernie and Sherrod in, since I never listen to them expressing “niggardly” anymore, which form of proves my position. — Tommy X-TrumpIsARacist-opher (@tommyxtopher) March 13, 2019

So to summarize, “niggardly” is not a racial slur, and is not etymologically associated to a racial slur, but it does seem like a person, and outlining to a black lady that she wouldn’t be offended if she ended up clever more than enough to know the detail she just told you does not make it considerably less offensive.

And although not dispositive, I assume the fact that Bernie Sanders seemingly under no circumstances claimed “niggardly” once more is persuasive evidence that he in some way understood there was a much better way to say that for some motive.

Other than, he reported “black” 51 occasions, so it is all great, ideal?

