[Certainly Bernie Sanders At the time Mentioned ‘Niggardly,’ Which Is Not a Racial Slur, It Just Seems Like A single]

A viral clip of Impartial Vermont Senator and Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders making use of the phrase “niggardly” at a 1986 debate has begun to circulate anew on the weekend of the South Carolina Democratic key, but the clip requirements some context.

The clip is from a 1986 Vermont gubernatorial discussion, all through which Sanders stated “I am not heading to be niggardly about funding for daycare,” and the clip has popped up yet again on social media just just before the South Carolina major, courtesy of Kamala Harris tremendous-supporter Bianca DeLaRosa:

But this isn’t the 1st time the clip has gone viral, and I’m scared I have to choose some of the blame.

The word “niggardly” is an obscure and arcane synonym for stingy that has no etymological hyperlink to the n-word — unlike the precise n-word, which Bernie Sanders has only made use of in print — but its similarity to that slur may well be portion of the cause it has never definitely caught on. That is why, when I ran across this instance although exploring yet another tale, it stood out to me.

Like Bianca, I posted the clip, spelled out that the word is not a racial slur, and gently advised that a a lot less jarring synonym would have sufficed.

That absolutely exact and good observation precipitated a mass on the internet freakout from Bernie Sanders enthusiasts that continues to this working day, and involved heaps of objections consisting of what I experienced currently explained — the phrase is not a slur — and what I’d explained somewhere else — that Sanders’ use predated quite a few substantial-profile controversies surrounding the use of the term.

At the time, I slowly and patiently dealt with the outrage in a collection of tweets.

So to summarize, “niggardly” is not a racial slur, and is not etymologically associated to a racial slur, but it does seem like a person, and outlining to a black lady that she wouldn’t be offended if she ended up clever more than enough to know the detail she just told you does not make it considerably less offensive.

And although not dispositive, I assume the fact that Bernie Sanders seemingly under no circumstances claimed “niggardly” once more is persuasive evidence that he in some way understood there was a much better way to say that for some motive.

Other than, he reported “black” 51 occasions, so it is all great, ideal?

