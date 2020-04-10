Cert’s departure has been postponed until the end of the summer; Junior cycle replaced by class tests

The Leaving Cert exams scheduled for June must be postponed and will now take place from late July to August, the government has announced.

The junior cycle, meanwhile, should be replaced by school-based exams that will take place in the new school year.

These changes mean that tens of thousands of students who should move on to the third level and continue their studies should start their courses much later than they had originally planned.

The deadlines for students to complete practical and project work in a number of subjects such as history, geography and home economics will also be extended until the end of July.

The students had received a deadline of Friday May 15 to complete this work.

While this decision will provide students with the clarity they need about Leaving Cert emergency plans, it is likely to be a major disappointment for many students who now face an extended summer to prepare for exams.

Last week, a survey of nearly 30,000 Leaving Cert students by the Irish Second Level Students Union found that almost half (49%) wanted to cancel exams and use courses already completed to decide their grades. .

The least popular option was to postpone exams to July or August (19%).

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Minister of Education Joe McHugh made the announcement at a press conference on Friday afternoon.

The move followed doubts that the restrictions on Covid-19 would be lifted in time for the usual exam start date in June.

Last month, the government canceled the oral and practical performance tests that were due to the tale between March and April.

All students who had to pass these tests will be awarded all the points for this part of the exam.

Minister McHugh said at the time, “This is a difficult time for everyone. The students are facing a difficult time outside of school and our decision on this element of the exams is taken with their best interests at heart.

“It is the fairest answer we can get under the circumstances. This ensures that no student will get a score lower than what they would have obtained if the schools had operated normally. ”

In a joint statement on the announcement, the Association of Community and Comprehensive Schools, (ACCS) Education and Training Boards Ireland (ETBI), Joint Managerial Body (JMB) and National Association of Principals and Deputy Principals (NAPD) said they appreciated clarity .

“This brings certainty to students during this difficult time as they continue to prepare for their exit certificate and junior cycle exams,” said the organizations.

“We would like to acknowledge the continued work of students, teachers and principals in our school communities to cope with the unique and difficult circumstances before us today in such a positive and productive way.”

In light of the revised schedule, the organizations said that students should “take a full break from their studies this Easter so they can come back refreshed and refreshed in the learning process”.

Meanwhile, second-tier teachers’ unions ASTI and TUI said their executive committees would meet remotely on Friday evening to discuss how best to proceed.

“We remain committed to serving the best interests of students, as evidenced by the unreserved commitment of teachers in distance learning and teaching in recent weeks,” said the unions in a joint statement.

“We are aware of the enormity of the challenges facing our society today and we appreciate the work accomplished by all the parties concerned to meet these challenges.”