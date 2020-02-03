Cervical cancer can almost go away in North America by 2040

Vaccination and screening could almost wipe out cervical cancer in North America in the next 20 years and rid the world of the disease within the next century, researchers say.

In a new study, researchers evaluated the potential impact of the World Health Organization’s draft on cervical cancer, requiring 90 percent of girls to be vaccinated against human papillomavirus [HPV] by 2030.

HPV causes most cases of cervical cancer.

The WHO plan also provides that 70 percent of women will be screened for cervical cancer once or twice in their lives and 90 percent of women with precancerous or cervical cancer will receive adequate treatment.

HPV vaccination alone would reduce the number of cervical cancers in 89 countries most affected by the disease by 89 percent within a century. According to the report, 60 million cases of cervical cancer are prevented.

With the additional testing and treatment of precancerous disease, cervical cancer would decrease 97 percent and 72 million cases would be prevented over the next century.

And with increasing treatment, 62 million deaths from cervical cancer would be prevented, according to a study pair published in The Lancet on January 30.

“Our results suggest that cervical cancer elimination will require high vaccination rates and high levels of early detection and treatment, especially in countries with the highest disease burden,” said Marc Brisson, co-director of the research team. Professor at Laval University in Quebec, Canada.

The WHO strategy is due to be adopted in May at the World Health Assembly in Geneva [Switzerland].

“If the strategy is adopted and applied by member states, cervical cancer in high-income countries could be eliminated by 2040 and worldwide within the next century. This would be a phenomenal victory for women’s health,” said Brisson in a university release.

“However, this can only be achieved with significant international financial and political commitment to improve prevention and treatment,” he added.

