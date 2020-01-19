CES 2020: how 5G and other technologies will revolutionize shopping

Entering and exiting an item without having to stop to check will be the norm in stores around the world for the next 10 years, says the founder of one of America’s top tech start-ups. .

Standard cognition, which uses artificial and machine vision technology to enable standalone shopping, allows customers to shop and pay without scanning, without stopping to check or wait online, is deployed in three stores across Canada. The United States and two in Japan.

Its technology will be rolled out to seven other stores in the U.S. in the first half of the year, and the company, founded in 2017, has bold plans to roll it out worldwide.

High-tech retail technology allows shoppers to enter a store, take what they like, and exit. Payment for items is instant and is done via ceiling computers, in the same way as what is already done in twenty Amazon Go stores.

This method of payment is not common in the United States, at least not yet, explains Michael Suswal, co-founder and chief operating officer of Standard Cognition.

He believes that everyone in the world would have bought from a stand-alone store at least once in the next five years, and in 10 years, buyers will expect it.

“Certainly in 10 years, I think retailers will be late and threaten to close their doors if you do not,” Suswal told the Herald at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, where the company announced its partnership. with the sports facilities of the Boston Worcester Red Sox baseball team.

Suswal says technology views an item the same as a buyer, and it gets better and more accurate the more it is used.

The biggest challenge to deploy the technology on a large scale was the back-end technology such as cameras and GPU which had to work without engineering teams looking at them, once automated.

Standard Cognition currently does not work with any New Zealand retailer, although Suswal said it was contacted by some, and others in Oceania.

“We were limited on the extent to which we wanted to develop and in which regions, but our objective is to offer this to all the stores of the world.”

Next year would be Standard Cognition’s “year of scale,” where it plans to deploy its technology in thousands of stores, says Suswal.

5G meets retail

Jason Elliott of Nokia says that 5G technology will allow businesses to grow and offer retailers the opportunity to provide a hands-on experience for buyers.

“From a consumer perspective, when you walk in AR, it will play a huge role.

“Augmented reality will become much more progressive in the future, both for the consumer to interact with products and services, as well as for sales and support staff and for a hands-free environment,” says Elliott.

Buyers scan the Amazon Go app on their devices when they enter a store in Seattle. Photo / Getty Images

Artificial intelligence, computer vision, facial recognition and Internet of Things (IoT) sensors will come together to make a “frictionless shopping experience”.

Before you even enter a store, someone will be ready to serve you. The technology will allow better inventory management and fewer ground staff.

“So far we have used 4G to enable last-mile connectivity, business continuity, now being able to use 5G will make the business viable because 5G offers you much faster speeds, much more capacity in the network – this is something that is designed for corporate and business benefits.

“5G is not just for high speed broadband … 5G is like fuel for everything that has been around for a while – artificial intelligence, machine learning, IoT, computer vision, all these things will be much more widespread in the future. “

Elliott says the deployment of 5G will move from the two-dimensional world to a three-dimensional world.

The role of the physical store

The advent of the smartphone has accelerated the pace of change.

Analog buyers will continue to digitize, said Xian Wang, director of global content for US statistics and retail company Edge by Ascential.

“We will be able to address a large number of people that we could not do five or ten years ago. With the pace at which digital puts consumers online in China only, there will be an additional 400 million consumers who may have access in the next four or five years, “said Wang.

But she says that as online spending increases, the role of the physical store remains important, see it as a physical reminder of the existence of a retailer. “The store has a huge role to play offline and in the experiential retail experience that e-commerce doesn’t necessarily fulfill.”

Wang said this was evident by the expansion of the Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba’s physical store with its Hema supermarkets, and Amazon with its acquisition of the retail chain Whole Foods, and the introduction and deployment of Amazon stores. Go.

Voice and voice assistants are expected to become commonplace in retail. Photo / 123RF

“As stores evolve, how can they become hubs to help buyers and consumers connect with each other? From experience, this is a fantastic opportunity for retailers to connect buyers to their brands.

“On friction, it will always be the table space and how to make it as frictionless as possible so that the customer separates from his money. Whether by click and collection, better satisfaction for the store or output technology, and organized – which will differentiate and keep the customer coming back, as personalized. “

What happens next?

Voice and voice assistants will open in retail, as well as personalization in the coming years. As technology advances, in theory, it should progress to become more invisible, says Dean DeBiase, President of Revive Inc.

“We are all activated by technology … but the best technology is invisible, it works to make our lives easier. At the moment, we are still slaves to our devices, we have 50 applications on our phones, (but) finally these devices will start doing more things for us.

“If (a technology) doesn’t make a customer’s journey easier or more emotional, then consider it as something you might want to delay until it is more useful and invisible.”

The digital shopping experience will become more personalized. Photo / Getty Images

Jon Stine of the Open Voice Network says that personalization will become a growing strategy for the retail industry over the next decade. As personalization becomes more and more common, he says, trust between the buyer and the brand storing a person’s data will need to be strengthened.

The technology will allow retailers to learn from consumers’ purchasing behavior and, therefore, provide personalized recommendations, prompting brands and items based on preferences. The predictive model will be widely used to examine similar households to analyze what they are buying and to recommend products before a customer needs or wants them.

Experiential retail will continue and become important as consumers are looking for more than just a transaction, so brand activations and events will become more common.

“It’s all about personalization, this is where the future is headed,” said Amy Herrick, director of merchandising for the Meijer supermarket chain.

“Large-scale hyper-personalization will continue to evolve disruptively.”

.