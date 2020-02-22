[cesar-azpilicueta-states-lo-celso-challenge-was-‘a-apparent-stamp’-and-he-‘felt-it-straight-away’-right-after-chelsea’s-gain-more-than-tottenham]

Cesar Azpilicueta was surprised Tottenham midfielder Giovani Lo Celso escaped a purple card for his ‘clear stamp’ on the Chelsea captain in the Blues’ enormous two-one gain at Stamford Bridge.

Frank Lampard once yet again schooled his previous manager Jose Mourinho, as his facet done the double about their London rivals on Saturday afternoon with a fine overall performance.

The two Olivier Giroud and Marcos Alonso arrived in from the chilly to score and give Chelsea a significant 3 details, but the key chatting issue came in the 2nd 50 % when Lo Celso caught Azpilicueta with his studs while the defender was on the flooring.

BT Sport Giovani Lo Celso did not even get booked for this challenge immediately after a lengthy VAR look at

The activity was delayed while the Video clip Assistant Referee checked the incident, using their time, right before choosing it was not enough to exhibit the Spurs guy a straight purple.

However, referee chiefs the PGMOL afterwards confirmed though the match was still enjoying that Lo Celso must have been sent off.

Following the match, Azpilicueta was noticed with a bag of ice strapped to his leg, though pictures just after the incident confirmed the defender had endured a awful-seeking wound to his shin.

Asked about the incident, the Chelsea skipper told BT Sport: “I’m not a participant who likes to be on the ground, I’m a defender, I’m hard and I make fouls, but this was not my fault.

“It was a very clear stamp on my shin, I felt it straight absent.

“I was astonished not only that it was not a pink card but that it was not even a yellow card.

“Obviously every person can make issues, but when you have a lot of replays I think it could be simpler.”

Getty Pictures – Getty Cesar Azpilicueta confronts Giovani Lo Celso after his stunning tackle during Chelsea’s gain over Tottenham

Meanwhile, Lampard was fuming about the final decision and took goal at VAR in his submit-match job interview.

The incident has brought fresh new criticism upon the officers at Stockley Park, with the on-responsibility VAR initially proclaiming it was not a crystal clear and evident error from the on-field referee due to the fact he felt ‘there wasn’t wherever else for him [Lo Celso] to place his foot’.

The PGMOL later admitted the oversight, expressing the obstacle ‘ticked the boxes’ of staying a crimson card, but reiterated it was a human getting generating a subjective decision.

But Lampard was not happy.

“It’s not very good plenty of,” said the manager.

getty Frank Lampard was delighted with Chelsea’s London derby win but was stunned Lo Celso stayed on the pitch just after his stunning tackle

“Everybody in the earth noticed that it was a crimson, and it’s much too late to do that [to admit the mistake], the activity should be about.

“I dislike to phone for pink cards, but when they are endangering the participant – that’s a leg-breaker of a tackle, with no a question.

“VAR has been brought into the activity to see it all over again and give the right decision, and I’m not declaring just about anything about the referees on the place since it’s not uncomplicated and VAR is here to obvious individuals up.

“I’m not amazed they’ve set that proper, but it’s not excellent plenty of.”