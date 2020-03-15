Cesc Fabregas reveals guess which led to him purchasing Willy Caballero a car

Cesc Fabregas has unveiled how he had to buy Willy Caballero a Variety Rover after the goalkeeper saved his penalty in education at Chelsea.

The Spain midfielder, who left Stamford Bridge right after five yrs in 2019, guess his crew-mate that he would score during an more session at the club’s Cobham schooling floor, but was dismayed when the Argentinian goalkeeper saved it.

Fabregas paid his debts, even if the automobile was not precisely what Caballero could have been hoping for.

“So, following a participant now advised the story to the press of what occurred a person working day in 2018 and a lot of individuals questioned me if it is true, there we go,” Fabregas, who like most other skilled footballers in Europe has a lot of time to kill at the second, claimed on Twitter.

“Many times for quite a few a long time after schooling, I keep a minimal little bit extended to acquire some penalties. I constantly built very little bets with the goalkeepers to place a bit of spice into the problem.

“For some purpose, I never ever actually missed a single. So 1 working day I got also self-assured & it bought a of out of hand. It was Willy Caballero’s convert and I instructed him that if he saved it I’d get him a Array Rover.Chelsea goalkeeper Willy Caballero acquired himself a second-hand Assortment Rover when conserving Cesc Fabregas’ penalty (Tess Derry/PA)

“Unfortunately for me, he saved it in entrance of the whole team so u can picture how it went… I went from experience the most assured, to feeling the most stupid guy on earth Smiling facial area with open up mouth and cold sweat.

“Everybody clearly was shouting and laughing that I had to spend my financial debt. I went to a scrapyard and I identified a ruined Assortment Rover that couldn’t be used at all for £950 so I explained, you know what? I’ll get that.

“The next day they they brought to the education floor and well… I’ll clearly show you the rest on a movie. The lesson of the tale is: Don’t guess at all at any cost.”