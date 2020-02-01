CETC Students Create Prototype Food Box for New Fresno Chaffee Zoo Exhibition

FRESNO, California (KFSN) – A group of high school students team up with the Fresno Chaffee Zoo for a new exhibit.

The students of the Vocational Technical Education Charter have worked hard for the past few weeks. They are creating a prototype food box for the new tiger exhibit.

The ten automated food boxes will be hidden inside the rock work and part of the Kingdoms of Asia exhibit.

“What we are struggling with is how to make this box happen, so the students are figuring it out for us,” said Nicole Pressley of the Fresno Chaffee Zoo.

The shipper can control the opening of the boxes using an application.

“They can open all the boxes, one of the boxes, it just depends on how much we want to open,” added Pressley. “This will encourage some exercise for the tiger as it gets up from its naps and searches for food and uses its sense.”

The box will allow visitors to see the natural behavior of the tiger, but getting there is not an easy task.

“I learned the process of making an animal machine and its gravity because the life of the animal is in your hands,” said Asia Baylas, student at CETC.

Once the prototype is completed, they will work on the construction of the boxes over the next three months.

“We took our construction and manufacturing courses to learn these 3D programs and stuff like that,” said Elijah Castro-James, student at CETC. “Putting all this into practice and working on this prototype not only helps us now with this project, but it will also help us in the long term when it comes to joining the industry.”

A separate group of students will also build a new turtle barn and fence for the turtle exhibit in the coming weeks.

