CEVA announces SensPro – New high performance IP sensor hub

As devices become more and more interconnected and their ability to detect the world through different types of sensors increases, an increasingly growing flow of data is created. Of course, not all of this data is useful, since most of it is deleted. To distinguish between useful data and less useful noise, there is an increasing need for brain power for new generation devices.

In the past we would generally have more simplistic sensors such as microphones or accelerometers which are the main sources of data, and this is where we usually know the term “sensor hub” since mobile devices first try to optimize the management of smartphone sensors. Initially they were discrete chips, but later they were integrated into the SoCs.

With increasing data complexity and with the appearance of new and more complex types of sensors, CEVA sees a response to the need for higher performance sensor hubs. Today’s announcement concerns CEVA’s new IP SensPro family, which offers a new IP architecture that takes advantage of the company’s existing IP experience, combining various processing capabilities and flexibility into a single standalone product offering.

SensPro is an innovative project that focuses on maximizing energy efficiency, combining the processing projects that have been found in CEVA’s NeuPro projects in terms of ML capacity, XM6 image processing ability and internal BX2 scalar DSP microarchitecture of the company serving as the control unit for the entire new IP.

The idea of ​​combining these elements of what are usually different individual IPs into a single processing block is said to be the first in the industry – hence their call as the first “high-performance sensor hub DSP”. The goals here are extremely high in terms of design flexibility and what type of use cases are expected to be implemented. Usually we think that the smartphone is the first use case, but in reality it is more in other areas where a device would not have the same processing capabilities where we would see a greater impact than SensPro. Among the cases cited are use cases of robotics, automotive, AR / VR headphones, voice assistants, smart home devices and, above all, new industrial applications in which we are witnessing a wider shift towards more integrated and more automation intelligent in sectors such as production lines.

The combination of scalar and vector processing in a single IP, with the ability to process floating point operations is quite unique – well, you might think that even a CPU could do it, but here the advantages of CEVA lie in their ability to do all of this extremely efficiently in a low power design.

From the performance point of view, the new SensPro is an important architectural update compared to what was previously offered by a familiar IP such as XM6. CEVA here reported figures like 400 GFLOP of power on a 1.6 GHz design target in terms of FP performance, achieved through 64 32-bit FP MAC operations or 128 16-bit operations. FP functionality is said to be important for higher precision arithmetic use cases where a higher dynamic range is required, since radar is a type of data that is brought into this context.

There are also fixed-point vector processing pipelines whose configuration contains up to 1024 MAC 8×8, allowing up to 3 TOP 8×8 inferences. CEVA actually also has an execution mode for binary neural networks and promises up to 20TOPs here that infer throughput, which is a wild number, but we must remember that this only applies to specific models that are able to work with only 2 bits of data.

IP data bandwidth capabilities are actually quite massive, employing a super large 2048-bit load unit together with a 1024-bit storage unit, which corresponds to 400 GB / s of data ingestion and 200 GB / s of output. It sounds like a lot, but we must remember that IP will manage immense data flows from a myriad of different sensors.

From a high-level perspective, what is important to note in the block diagram is the configuration flexibility offered by the IP. Generally, among the processing units, scalar processors and a vector processing unit are the minimum configuration of the project. Within a vector unit though things can be a little more complicated:

A SensPro VCU is made up of several execution units that manage fixed-point MACs, floating-point MACs or other special function units specially dedicated for their specific instructions.

The configurability for customers is even more precise than the simple choice of the quantity and type of units integrated in the IP, in floating point units, for example CEVA also offers the possibility to choose between different throughput designs, with a choice of double the single productivity accuracy to the optional ability to double the productivity for FP6 operations again.

CEVA’s initial IP configurations consist of 3 projects: SP250, SP500F and SP1000, with each incremental step corresponding to the 8-bit MAC configuration.

SP250 – single vector unit with 256 MAC 8×8 intended for centered imaging, vision and audio applications

SP500F – single vector unit with 512 MAC 8×8 and 64 single precision floating point MACs intended for SLAM-focused applications

SP1000: Dual Carrier Unit with 1024 MAC 8×8 and Binary Networks Support Applications Focused on Artificial Intelligence

SP500F is the only initial project that implements floating point execution units and is more focused on viewing and using SLAM with radar or LIDAR use cases. For consumer electronics we will most likely see the SP250 used in devices such as smartphones, IP cameras and other similar products.

Ran Snir, CEVA Vice President of Research and Development, commented:

“With the growth in the number and variety of sensors in modern systems and their substantially different computing needs, we have decided to design a new architecture from scratch to meet this challenge. We built SensPro as a highly configurable holistic architecture that can handle these intensive workloads using a combination of scalar, vector processing and AI acceleration, using the latest deep pipeline microarchitecture design techniques, parallelism and multi-tasking. The result is the most powerful DSP architecture ever conceived for sensor hubs and we are really excited to work with our customers and partners to bring context-based products to the market. “

The IP is intended for general licensing in the third quarter of 2020, which means that a few years will pass before seeing any type of silicon design and even products with the new IP.