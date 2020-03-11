CFL announces its 2020 Touchdown Atlantic activity in Halifax has been bought out

The CFL’s 2020 edition of Landing Atlantic is a sellout, with all 10,000 tickets at the moment readily available procured.

The CFL built the announcement Wednesday, a working day soon after tickets to the July 25 game in Halifax in between the Toronto Argonauts and Saskatchewan Roughriders ended up created readily available to public.

Now, the CFL is searching at strategies to quite possibly increase capability for the contest at Saint Mary’s University’s Huskies Stadium.

“We anticipated that a fast sellout may be possible and we have a selection of designs to raise capacity for the significant sport,” mentioned Duane Vienneau, the CFL’s chief Grey Cup and events officer. “We are actively checking out choices with Saint Mary’s College to probably increase fixed seating and to boost capability in the two the Relatives and Social gathering Zones.”

The video game will be preceded by a three-working day “mini Grey Cup festival,” a sequence of media activities and group visits by equally teams. The league will unveil details top up to the contest.

When the CFL unveiled the activity in January, it introduced capacity at Huskies Stadium would raise from 4,000 to 10,000.

“We could not be extra thrilled with the response to this year’s Landing Atlantic,” CFL commissioner Randy Ambrosie said. “Our outstanding fans from each corner of the nation have occur collectively to provide the league a obvious information: that Canadian soccer has a household in Atlantic Canada.”

This will be the to start with common-season game played at Saint Mary’s. The CFL held an exhibition contest there in 2005.

The prior four Touchdown Atlantic game titles were being held in Moncton, N.B. Last calendar year, the Montreal Alouettes defeated Toronto 28-22 prior to 10,126 spectators at Croix-Bleue Medavie Stadium.

Schooners Sports activities and Leisure (SSE), a team hoping to safe a CFL enlargement franchise for Halifax, sponsor the video game for a next straight calendar year.

This year’s Touchdown Atlantic will aspect two groups which concluded at opposite ends of the spectrum previous period.

Saskatchewan, underneath first-yr head mentor Craig Dickenson, completed atop the West Division with a 13-5 document. Quarterback Cody Fajardo was a finalist for the CFL’s remarkable participant award following finishing as the league’s passing chief (4,302 yards).

Saskatchewan’s season, though, ended with a 20-13 home loss to the eventual Gray Cup-champion Winnipeg Blue Bombers in the conference final.

Toronto, meanwhile, missed the CFL playoffs for a second straight calendar year. The Argos concluded 3rd in the East Division standings with a 4-14 history, with 3 of all those wins coming versus the league-worst Ottawa Redblacks.

Toronto has a new head mentor in Ryan Dinwiddie, a previous quarterbacks coach with the Calgary Stampeders. He replaces Corey Chamblin, who was permit go just after just just one season in the position.

Toronto will give up a house sport at BMO Field this time to participate in this contest. This will be the fourth Landing Atlantic appearance for the Argos, who performed in the inaugural contest — a 16-16 exhibition tie with Hamilton in 2005.

Toronto had the CFL’s worst attendance very last calendar year, averaging 10,652 spectators in 6 house game titles — a further property game was the Touchdown Atlantic activity in Moncton although the club didn’t provide attendance figures for two other folks dates at BMO Discipline.

Saskatchewan was one particular of the CFL’s major draws, which it has usually been. The Riders averaged a lot more than 30,000 spectators at Mosaic Stadium and two times attracted more than 33,000 lovers to their online games.

Saskatchewan also drew 33,300 for the West Division last, which Winnipeg won 20-13.

Tickets for this year’s recreation ranged involving $30 and $65 with an common price tag of $50. The pricing scheme for the 2019 contest commenced at $65 but were being later on reduced to as low as $29.

The $29 tickets were in a common-admission area in a single of the conclude zones at Croix-Bleue Medavie Stadium. Tickets in the other finish zone, also normal admission, ended up $45 whilst the most inexpensive grandstand ticket was $65.

The original ticket charges for the activity were significantly greater than what equally Toronto ($21) and Montreal ($26) had as their most affordable seats final year

Lovers who bought tickets at better prices were offered credit rating towards added tickets, credit for season tickets for the Atlantic Schooners’ proposed initial season in the CFL or a refund for the change concerning the price factors.