CFL at the stage of the Toronto-Saskatchewan Regular Contest in Halifax

The CFL returns to Halifax.

A CFL source says the championship will announce on Thursday that it will host a regular season between the Toronto Argonauts and the Saskatchewan Roughriders in the capital of New Scotland.

The competition, with Argos’ team, will take place on July 25 at Huskies Stadium at Saint Mary’s University.

The source was anonymous because the league did not publicly announce the location of the game.

It will be the first regular season game played at Saint Mary’s. The CFL organized an exhibition competition there in 2005.

The previous four Touchdown Atlantic games were held in Moncton, N.B. Last year, Montreal Aluets defeated Toronto 28-22 before 10,126 spectators at Croix-Bleue Medavie Stadium.

The capacity of this stage can be expanded to 20,725, but there was no extension for last year’s competition.

Schooners Sports and Entertainment (SSE), a team trying to secure a CFL expansion franchise for Halifax, will once again support the game. He did it last year too.

Last month, the Halifax district council voted in favor of providing a one-off $ 20 million contribution to a proposed CFL-friendly stadium if it was located other than Shannon Park. The SSE had settled on a six to eight acre site in Shannon Park, a surplus military facility in the north end of Dartmouth, for a staggering $ 110 million.

But one report suggested that Shannon Park had no transportation options to get spectators to and from the site and that the site would need millions of dollars for infrastructure investment.

CFL Commissioner Randy Abrosie remained upset at Halifax for becoming the 10th franchise in the league, but has repeatedly said it depends on a suitable stadium being built in Canada’s largest Atlantic city.

This year’s Touchdown Atlantic will include two teams that finished at opposite ends of the spectrum last season.

Saskatchewan, with first-year coach Craig Dickenson, finished in the top of the West with a 13-5 record. Four-man Cody Fajardo was a finalist for the CFL’s Outstanding Player of the Year award after finishing in the league leader (4,302 meters).

The Saskatchewan season ended with a 20-13 loss to the Gray Cup Champion Winnipeg Blue Bombers in their final of the Championship.

Toronto, meanwhile, lost the CFL playoffs for a second consecutive year. Argos finished third in the Eastern Division with a record of 4-14, with three of those victories against champions Ottawa Redblacks.

Toronto has a new coach in Ryan Dinwiddie, a former quarterbacks coach with the Calgary Stampeders. Toronto dropped former coach Corey Chamblin after only one season at work.

Toronto will give up a home game at BMO Field this season to compete in this competition. This will be the fourth appearance of Atlantic Touchdown for Argos, who played in the opening contest – a 16-16 exhibition with Hamilton in 2005.

Toronto had its worst CFL appearance last year, with an average of 10,652 spectators in six seats – another home game was the Touchdown Atlantic game in Moncton, with the club not providing attendance data for two other dates at BMO Field.

Saskatchewan was one of the CFL’s top draws. Riders averaged more than 30,000 spectators at Stage Mosaic and twice attracted more than 33,000 fans to their games.

Saskatchewan also reached 33,300 for the West final, which beat Winnipeg 20-13.

Ticket prices were the subject of last year’s Touchdown Atlantic competition in Moncton. When the game was confirmed in March, tickets started at $ 65 but later dropped to just $ 29.

The $ 29 tickets were at a general entrance to one of the end zones at Croix-Bleue Medavie Stadium. Tickets to the other end zone, also generally accepted, were $ 45, while the cheapest ticket was $ 65.

Initial ticket prices for the game were significantly higher than both Toronto ($ 21) and Montreal ($ 26) had their cheapest seats last year.

Fans who bought tickets at higher prices offered credit for extra tickets, ticket credit for the proposed first season of the Atlantic Schooners in the CFL, or a refund for the difference in price points.