CFL, CFL Players’ Association continue being at odds concerning T.J. Jones contract

The T.J. Jones predicament remains unresolved.

The CFL and CFL Players’ Affiliation are at odds relating to the free of charge-agent offer the receiver signed final month with the Toronto Argonauts. Jones, a 27-12 months-outdated Winnipeg indigenous, agreed to a deal reportedly well worth $200,000 every year with the Argos on Feb. 14 just after expending six seasons in the NFL with the Detroit Lions (2014-18) and New York Giants (2019).

But the collective bargaining arrangement attained final year between the CFL and CFL Players’ Affiliation limits Canadian rookies to earning no additional than $80,000 every year on a three-yr agreement. According to a supply, the league proposed an modification to the CFLPA for thing to consider that was turned down.

So Jones, his agent Rob Fry and the Argos all continue to be in limbo.

“Rather than jump to conclusions, I continue being hopeful that discussions carry on involving the CFL and CFLPA to arrive at amended language which is in the greatest interests for both get-togethers,” Fry reported. “This is a big-picture problem that goes outside of just T.J., he’s just the first participant to be afflicted.

“But with regard to his individual scenario, I do hope that this can get solved before long so that he and his family members are in a position to make crucial choices that affect their upcoming considerably.”

CFLPA president Solomon Elimimian tweeted the union executive and participant reps reviewed the Jones matter “at length” and despatched the CFL a proposal Monday. The Saskatchewan Roughriders’ veteran linebacker additional the league hasn’t but responded.

“The proposal was met with optimism by Toronto’s management,” Elimimian tweeted. “Nevertheless we have nonetheless to hear again from the CFL.

“Our board respects our gamers rights although also acknowledging the Wish to bring the top rated skills to our video game. We await a reaction from the CFL to the proposal and will have no further comments at this time.”

Added a CFL spokesman: “The issue is nonetheless unresolved and there might be even further discussions.”

The irony of the condition is if Jones were to have a stellar marketing campaign with Toronto in 2020, he wouldn’t qualify for the CFL’s major rookie award simply because of his time in the NFL. A player will become disqualified from rivalry for the remarkable rookie honour if he has “dressed for a member club of the Countrywide Football League for a standard year, post-season or championship video game in the current year or any time prior.”

In addition, Jones was never drafted by a CFL workforce mainly because he did not meet the criteria to be deemed a Canadian, or nationwide, at the time.

A further attention-grabbing twist is according to the CBA, a rookie qualifies as a CFL veteran if he’s on a roster, wounded or disabled list of a member club or golf equipment for seven or extra games in his first CFL period. If the participant is unveiled soon after that time, he faces no restrictions — economical or contract size — in signing with a further group.

Jones’s father, Andre, played in the CFL as a defensive lineman with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. The elder Jones died in 2011 of a brain aneurysm. He was just 42.

T.J. Jones attended large school in Gainesville, Ga. He then invested his collegiate profession at Notre Dame, like his father, just before getting picked in the sixth round, No. 189 all round, by Detroit in the 2014 NFL draft.

Jones appeared in 45 job NFL common-season games, registering 67 catches for 852 yards (12.seven-garden average) with five TDs.

If the wording isn’t amended to make it possible for Canadians who participate in in the NFL to appear to Canada as veterans, it could have ramifications for the CFL. Nationals actively playing south of the border will be a lot more apt to continue to be there and exhaust all of their options fairly than return to their native land to carry on playing soccer.

“We all want to see the very best Canadian soccer gamers on the earth arrive enjoy in the CFL,” Fry explained.