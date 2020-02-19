[cfl-commissioner-randy-ambrosie-floating-new-playoff-structure-to-league-enthusiasts]

Randy Ambrosie has started floating a new playoff format to CFL lovers.

On Saturday night time, the CFL commissioner commenced his once-a-year cross-state trek in Ottawa by giving a new twist on the league’s present-day put up-period format. Under the formulation, the East and West Division very first-put finishers would safe opening-spherical byes.

The subsequent top 4 finishers — no matter of division — would declare the remaining four berths, with the third- and fourth-place golf equipment hosting the bottom two in semifinal action on a Saturday. The adhering to day, the franchise with the very best standard-time record would choose which opening-round winner it preferred to confront in its convention remaining.

“It’s just so intriguing due to the fact there’d be the admirer intrigue of which group is going to be picked out,” Ambrosie reported for the duration of a phone job interview Tuesday prior to meeting with Montreal soccer followers. “Because your top rated-6 teams are all getting a shot at the playoffs we feel it could in fact preserve more teams in the playoff hunt lengthier and generate additional intrigue.

“Obviously being in fifth location would be superior than sixth, getting fourth would be improved than fifth. We’re pondering it could make more admirer engagement and much more interest in the later-time game titles.”

Ambrosie said the new format was the brainchild of Winnipeg president Wade Miller and has the aid of the league’s innovation committee, which includes illustration from the CFL Players’ Affiliation. The proposal is anticipated to be presented to the league’s board of governors March 17.

“By March 17th I will have criss-crossed the country and experienced the likelihood to share what the feedback was from supporters and we’ll have viewed the reporting on it,” Ambrosie claimed. “Then we’ll just take it to the governors and put it on the table for them to contemplate.

“We’ll make a determination, I believe, in March on no matter whether we’re likely to go ahead with it and if so, are we likely to go in 2020 or hold out until eventually 2021? Genuinely proper now what we’re undertaking is getting an possibility to get a possibility to listen to what CFL followers consider and give them a purpose to participate in in shaping the long term of our league.”

The CFL’s present-day East-West playoff format has extended been a bone of competition with enthusiasts, specifically all those in Western Canada who’ve grown worn out of observing Eastern squads with inferior information achieving the publish-season.

In 1996, the CFL instituted the crossover rule. It stipulates a fourth-position crew in one particular division that has much more factors than the 3rd-place squad in the other crosses over to the other division at the close of the normal year and assume the No. 3 playoff seed.

Considering that the rule was adopted, all crossover groups have come from the West. Western golf equipment are 5-seven in East Division semifinal games but -five in convention finals.

Even if the CFL board votes to adopt the new format, Ambrosie stated that doesn’t suggest it will be permanently.

“We can announce we’re heading to do two seasons of this and see how it performs,” he mentioned. “We can constantly go back again to the previous way.

“If you point out that up entrance . . . then it allows us to experiment with some new concepts and to see how we merge these new suggestions to interact our fans.”

On Monday, totally free-agent Derek Dennis — the CFL’s exceptional lineman in 2016 — signed a contract with the XFL’s reserve staff. He became the league’s second significant-profile participant to do so after veteran S.J. Inexperienced.

Environmentally friendly signed his XFL offer Feb. 10, the day in advance of the start off of CFL cost-free agency, following remaining launched Feb. 7 by the Toronto Argonauts. The Seattle Dragons included the 6-foot-three, 216-pound Inexperienced — a 3-time Grey Cup champion, to their roster Feb. 11.

Both Inexperienced and Dennis are established CFL performers. Around 13 seasons in Canada, Green has amassed 716 receptions for 10,222 yards with 60 TDs and is an 8-time all-star.

Dennis has spent four of his five seasons in Canada with the Calgary Stampeders, serving to them a Gray Cup title in 2018. Environmentally friendly thinks additional CFL players will be making the jump.

“There will be much more to follow,” he tweeted.

Ambrosie has taken observe.

“My No. 1 precedence is to concentrate on our enterprise strategy and establish the greatest, strongest world-wide CFL doable,” he mentioned. “It does not imply you do not fork out awareness to what’s likely on all over you and of course every time a genuinely superior player finds a various league it is a result in for worry.

“We really do not want to get rid of great gamers but at the exact same time we have received to be extremely fired up about the route we’re on and remain concentrated on setting up our have best league. That’s actually where by my thoughts is concentrated every working day but I can explain to you it’s (dropping veterans to XFL) is quite critical and I pay consideration to it.”