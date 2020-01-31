CFPB sued Citizens Bank for violating TILA

divide

Tweet

divide

divide

divide

To press

E-mail

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) filed a lawsuit against Citizens Bank on Thursday (January 30) for alleged violations of the Truth In Lending Act (TILA). She filed the complaint with the United States District Court for the Rhode Island District.

The CFPB said Citizens Bank had failed to comply with the rules for years by not properly handling credit card disputes. In particular, the bank violated changes to the Fair Credit Billing Act (FCBA) and the Credit Card Accountability Responsibility and Disclosure Act (CARD Act).

According to the complaint, Citizens Bank has automatically rejected customer billing errors and unauthorized claims under certain circumstances. She also failed to fully reimburse the financing costs and fees after customers raised legitimate disputes or fraud cases.

Citizens Bank has reportedly failed to properly send customers notice of billing errors – the required confirmation letters or rejection notifications. For several years now, the bank has also violated TILA and Regulation Z by not recommending credit card advice to customers who called and asked for this service on the toll-free number of citizens.

For the numerous violations, the CFPB requests an injunction against the accused and the imposition of fines. According to a press release, all violations are violations of the Consumer Financial Protection Act.

The CFPB started the year 2020 with a bang when it found it was changing the definition of “abusive practices” in the financial sector. In the future, the definition of these practices will be restricted due to uncertainties and uncertainties about what constitutes these practices. This can result in less fines and action against companies.

In the meantime, states are pursuing their own goals, and both New York and California are pursuing new regulations against collection agencies.

The CFPB has also been one of the prosecutors of measures against Wells Fargo for various crimes that have fined the bank $ 4 billion.

———–

Recommended PYMNTS study:

Despite consumer affinity for instant payments, many states and municipalities use traditional methods such as checks to pay out funds to consumers. In the new Payout report of the state and local governmentPYMNTS speaks to local government representatives in Oregon, Tennessee and Texas to find out why the reviews are ongoing and what is required to replace them.