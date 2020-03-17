CFU announces purchaser support business office closure

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KWWL) — Cedar Falls Utilities (CFU) has announced the closure of their customer provider workplace beginning Tuesday, March 17th as a precaution owing to the expanding COVID-19 health and fitness threat. Accessibility to significant utility features will proceed with no hazard to electrical, gas, h2o and conversation services. The shopper services business office will stay closed until eventually it is established suitable based on data from the CDC and the Iowa Section of General public Wellness.

“In the interest of the basic safety and properly-remaining of our shoppers and employees, we are closing our place of work to the community and inquiring certain workers to do the job from residence,” mentioned CFU Basic Supervisor Steve Bernard. “As COVID-19 carries on to distribute across the state, we come to feel compelled to observe social distancing and do our part to sluggish transmission.”

CFU will proceed to give inhabitants with accessibility to mission essential necessary companies and will deploy needed workers to address issues.

“This problem is fluid and we will proceed to monitor and glimpse to the Centers for Disorder Manage and Iowa Office of Public Wellbeing for assistance and make variations as vital,” stated Bernard. “While it is our hope to proceed to offer the very same stage of purchaser support we often have, some exceptions may possibly require to be regarded in the course of this time.”

CFU has said that client company personnel will continue to be on to answer inquiries and consider payments above the cellphone M-F from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at 319-268-5280. On the web payments and fall box payments (CFU business, Utility Parkway) are acknowledged. All those returning equipment might fall merchandise off in the vestibule at our place of work. CFU is asking these returning devices to put the things in plastic baggage and use stickers. Receipts for returned tools will be mailed to buyers.

The report states that people who have a provider phone scheduled for non-crisis do the job, a CFU consultant will arrive at out to you to reschedule the services connect with. Only mission important provider phone calls will be taken of during this time.

Prospects who have Television, world wide web or cellphone tech support issues can achieve out to the CFU Assist Desk which will remain out there weekdays from 6 a.m. to midnight and weekends from 8 a.m. to midnight.

For extra data, customers can stop by www.cfu.web, stick to CFU on Fb or observe on Twitter @CFUNews.