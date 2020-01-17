CGV responds to speculation about the release of the IZ * ONE concert film

The cinema company CGV clarified the confusion after a report on a short version of the concert film from IZ * ONE.

Media recently reported that fans noticed that the online rating service registration included a movie called “Eyes on Me: The Movie Short Version,” which has been described on the site as being under review. to determine its rating.

“Eyes on Me: The Movie” is a film that follows IZ * ONE on stage and behind the scenes of their first concert. The film was due to hit theaters on November 15, but its release has been postponed due to controversy over the manipulation of votes surrounding the “Produce 101” series. With the so-called “short version” of the film appearing on the rankings website, there was speculation that the film might ultimately be released as a shorter edited version which removed references to the controversial program.

However, on January 17, a CGV source told SPOTV News: “During an evaluation of the ratings for the release of another film, there was a recording error.” They added: “There is absolutely no plan for the release of” Eyes on Me “.”

Regarding the reason why it was titled “short version”, the source clarified: “There is no short version” and stated that it was due to a recording error. The film is no longer included in the list on the online classification service website.

The controversy surrounding “Produce 101” also led to the postponement of the group’s full album due for release last November, and they have been on hiatus ever since. After the dissolution of X1 on January 6, a source from CJ ENM said that the company and each of the member agencies IZ * ONE were considering positively the possibility of resuming the activities of IZ * ONE.

