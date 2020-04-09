Ch 249 canceled after ESPN, Disney plans to shut down promotion

UFC 249 was canceled today after ESPN and Disney parent company suspended President Dana White’s plan to continue fighting amid coronavirus pandemics.

After deciding vowing for weeks to maintain a regular schedule of fights while the rest of the sports world stands, White confirmed the decision to stop competing in a text in the Associated Press.

“I was ready to go on Saturday, but Disney and ESPN asked me to step down,” White wrote. “I love and respect my partnership with them to postpone the event.”

Ch 249 was scheduled for April 18 on ESPN Plus Pay-Per-View, and White planned to follow it with four regular fights from Tachi Palace Hotel & Casino over tribal land in California’s Central Valley.

In an interview on ESPN, White said he “got a call at the highest level you can go to Disney and the highest level at ESPN” asking him to cancel the shows. The UFC moves to ESPN in 2019 with a reported $ 1.5 billion deal.

The network issued a statement to the AP: “ESPN has been in constant contact with the UFC regarding UFC 249. Nobody wants to see sports return more than we do, but we didn’t feel this was the right time for a variety of reason … ESPN expressed its concern for the UFC and they understood. “

While the UFC will not have to fight in the coming weeks, White said he is still pursuing his plans to build an octagon with everything else needed to convey small fight shows on an unidentified private island. White planned to use so-called “Fight Island” in the coming months for non-American fighters who could not enter the United States.

“The Island’s infrastructure construction has been built and will be up and running ASAP,” White told the AP.

White’s frustration with the decision was evident after he repeatedly promised to fight on amid mixed public opinion. He described the past month in preparation for UFC 249 as the most difficult part of his promotion career battle, which began as UFC president in 2001.

The trauma boss still remains optimistic, swearing to be the “first sport back” after the pandemic eased.

White also announced the cancellation shortly after United States Senator Dianne Feinstein issued a statement calling for mixed martial arts advocacy to reconsider her plan. A few hours earlier, former Rose Namajunas heavyweight champion dropped out of his co-main event at UFC 249 after two deaths in his family related to the pandemic.

The UFC is planned to stage the battles in an empty arena owned by the Santa Rosa American Community of the Tachi Yokut tribe. White never publicly disclosed the location of the next four fights until announcing their cancellation, to avoid investigations that occurred shortly after the reported location of MMA media over the weekend.

“Tachi Palace was behind us all the time, stood their ground and wanted to do this fight,” White told ESPN.

White also promised to pay these loyalties with an upcoming show: “I’m going to bring them a big fight, and I appreciate them standing with me in this thing.”

Tribal land is not subject to state government shelter orders in place, and Tachi Palace has a long history of hosting combat sporting events in Lemoore, California, about 40 miles south of Fresno.

“This fact would involve dozens of people traveling to California and driving to a casino for a purpose that no one can honestly claim is essential,” Feinstein wrote. “At best this event links medical resources and sends a message that shelter-in-place orders can be flouted. Worst, participants and support staff could bring the virus back to their home community and increase its spread. “

Although White’s plan to keep his fighters at work has finally been stalled, he has promised to minimize the economic pandemic disruption for UFC aircraft and their staff. White and former owners Lorenzo and Frank Fertitta sold the UFC in Endeavor for an estimated $ 4 billion in 2016.

“All of my fighters are under my contract, I want them to feel safe,” White said. “Take time with your family and enjoy this time. Don’t worry about this financial part. You will find the battles on your contract, and I will do the right things with those who wanted to set up and fight next weekend. I will take care of everyone that I can. “

White also addressed the UFC staff: “Nobody is getting off the UFC. Everyone is fine.”

The UFC held a full battle card in an empty arena in Brazil last month in the early days of global pandemic reaction, but its cancellation ensued three shows after trying to keep two of the cards in an empty-owned arena by the UFC in Las. Vegas. The Nevada State Athletic Commission’s temporary ban on combat sports stops this plan.