[cha-tae-hyun,-lee-solar-bin,-and-more-reveal-unconventional-character-posters-for-new-criminal-offense-drama]

“Team Bulldog: Off-obligation Investigation” has launched new character posters of Cha Tae Hyun, Lee Sunlight Bin, Jung Sang Hoon, Yoon Kyung Ho, and Ji Seung Hyun!

“Team Bulldog: Off-obligation Investigation” (formerly recognized as “Further Investigation“) is about a gung ho but unpopular detective (Cha Tae Hyun), who teams up with a passionate producer of an investigative Television show (Lee Sunshine Bin), a former prison profiler (Ji Seung Hyun), a former member of the Nationwide Forensic Provider (Jung Sang Hoon), and an ex-gangster cocktail bar proprietor (Yoon Kyung Ho) to resolve crimes.

The new posters seize the characters’ eagerness to investigate crimes but also why they might not be the police’s 1st choice when it comes to investigators.

Cha Tae Hyun plays the detective Jin Kang Ho, whose catchphrase is “Call!” (In Korean, the English word ‘call’ signifies anything like, ‘Sure’ or ‘Of program!’) His tagline reads, “The human being who speaks to start with gets another rice cake” (a engage in on a Korean idiom), indicating his willingness to do practically just about anything it can take to catch a legal.

Lee Sun Bin plays the generating director (PD) Kang Moo Young, whose catchphrase is “Cut!” Her tagline reads, “The person who is thirsty for ratings will promote the felony.” Instead of reporting on a circumstance, her aspiration is to enhance rankings by actually catching the prison on air.

Jung Sang Ho plays Lee Ban Suk, formerly an autopsy chief at the Nationwide Forensic Service and currently a funeral director. The poster amusingly refers to him as “someone who skillfully sends somebody off to one more globe.” His catchphrase is sseuk, an onomatopoeia for “quick,” and signifies his significant-stage potential to complete autopsies and return corpses to their original point out in 3 minutes. His tagline reads, “Sewn up by anyone who has opened up corpses.”

Yoon Kyung Ho plays the cocktail bar owner Teddy Jung. His catchphrase is “thump” and his tagline reads, “He puts his believe in in his cumbersome physique.” Nevertheless, his character description also mentions he has low stamina.

Ji Seung Hyun plays the previous legal profiler Tak Won, now a personal detective, whose catchphrase is “Shh.” His tagline reads, “By working day, he listens to customers, by evening, he listens to suspects.” (This is also a play on an Korean idiom.) Whilst he is explained as a profiler, he is also described as “the king of offering points.”

The output personnel said, “The character posters sum up the charms of just about every character in a one glance. The detective, the PD, the funeral director, the cocktail bar owner, and the private eye encompass the differences of their numerous positions. They are all outsiders who arrive together to variety a new type of synergy.”

“Team Bulldog: Off-duty Investigation” premieres on OCN on April 4 and will be available on Viki.

