Cha Tae Hyun Transforms into Ball Screw Detectives in the upcoming Comedy Drama Comedy

OCN has released Cha Tae Hyun in the upcoming drama “Bulldog Team: Off-duty Investigation!”

“Bulldog Team: Off-duty Investigation” is an action-oriented comedy drama about a screw detective who will do nothing to catch the biggest criminals and producers in an investigative crime TV show as they solve problems. case. Other members of the ragtag team include former criminal profiler, former gangster, and former autopsist at the National Forensic Service.

Cha Tae Hyun plays Detective Jin Kang Ho. Once he considers it a crime, he doesn’t care what method of investigation he should take. Described as a “bulldog,” she will make evident that none of the threats and stop if necessary, to put all those who are evil. He did not graduate from the University of the police and does not have any special academic achievements, but his record of getting rid of criminals is inappropriate.

While Cha Tae Hyun has played fun and eccentric characters in TV and movies before, this is the first time he has played a hardboiled detective version. As the drama unfolds in this type of action, he will also try to try the scenes. The recent OCN release shows a clear, charismatic character used to focus on the case and scare the suspects.

The production staff of “The Bulldog Team” stated, “He was in sync with the bulldog detective, Jin Kang Ho, in making the staff aware,” Of course, Cha Tae Hyun. “The action skills are stable, but Cha Tae Hyun’s unique and refreshing energy also adds to the character’s appeal. Hope you have the character once upon a debut in the drama.”

“Bulldog Team: Off-duty Investigation” premieres May 23 at 10:50 p.m. KST and will be available on Viki.

Check out the teaser below!

Watch Now

Resources (1)

How does this article feel?