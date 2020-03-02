cha-tae-hyun-verified-to-star-in-approaching-movie-+-yoo-yeon-seok-in-talks-to-join-him

Approaching film “Puppy” (doing work title) is constructing up a stellar solid!

“Puppy” will be a movie about two guys who have dog-like charms as they interact with an real pet dog, and will be directed by Kim Joo Hwan, the person powering the strike movie “Midnight Runners.” Choi Woo Shik and Gong Myung had been initially slated to guide the movie, but as production was pushed back again, both had to withdraw from their respective roles.

On March 2, Blossom Enjoyment verified that Cha Tae Hyun will be showing up in the film, producing this his to start with movie in close to 3 decades since “Along with the Gods: The Very last 49 Days.” He is currently set to make his drama return in OCN’s “Team Bulldog: Off-responsibility Investigation” (previously known as “Further Investigation”).

A resource from King Kong by Starship responded to experiences that Yoo Yeon Seok would be becoming a member of the film and explained, “He is currently seeking above the provide.” The actor is making ready to greet viewers when once again in tvN’s impending drama “Hospital Playlist,” which will premiere on March 12.

The film is explained to be in its final stages of planning with the goal to get started filming in the to start with fifty percent of 2020.

Stay tuned for additional updates!

Source (one) (2)