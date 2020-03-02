chad-daybell,-stepdad-of-missing-idaho-small-children,-claims-‘kids-are-harmless,’-but-refuses-to-elaborate

HONOLULU — “The kids are safe and sound.” That is what Chad Daybell, the husband of the girl arrested in excess of the disappearance of her two Idaho youngsters, just lately mentioned to ABC News.

That self-confident reaction came just a couple times right after Daybell informed ABC News he could not comment about the kids’ disorders.

Tylee Ryan, 17, and Joshua “JJ” Vallow, seven, have not been found because September through a trip with their mother to Yellowstone Nationwide Park.

Their mom, Lori Vallow, is remaining held in a Hawaii jail below a $5 million bail on prison fees connected to deserting her little ones.

Daybell was noticed leaving Hawaii over the weekend. On his way, he told ABC News “the children are safe,” but he refused to give any additional specifics. His Hawaii neighbors stated he explained to them the similar matter.

Pals and relatives claimed they want to be imagine Daybell when he claims the children are safe and sound, but they are also cautious. Investigators claimed the two Daybell and Vallow has lied to investigators during this entire case.

JJ’s grandfather Larry Woodcock mentioned if the young children are safe and sound, the place are they?

“Somebody has to phase up and say, ‘We see you we know wherever he is at we consider we know where he’s at.'” Larry Woodcroft reported.

