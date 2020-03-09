Chad Johnson from ‘Bachelorette’ Back with GF Following Domestic Violence Arrest

Play video content

Chad Johnson and Annalize Mishler it looks like they are reuniting – after having harassed each other for days of his domestic violence arrest – but he’s not out of the hook, criminally speaking.

The former ‘Bachelorette’ villain and his ex-girlfriend hit The Cheesecake Factory Sunday night in Sherman Oaks, CA, and put on a PDA show that raised eyebrows as they left the restaurant.

The 2 seemed deliberately out of control when asked if they were together again – Chad ordered people to pay for their fan account for the inside scoop – but said they were still working on things.

Chad also ignored the bit of pending charges he faces domestic violence and robbery after he was identified as having a physical Annalize last month. He seems to think the charges could be lowered. Point is made, it is not for him.

She is right … the policy for domestic violence cases in L.A. that they automatically go to the District Attorney to decide how to act, no matter what happens between the suspect and the accused victim.

So the DA’s office is going to make the call if the defendant Chad for the Feb. 24 change … not him or Annalize.

As we reported … they sold trial allegations harmful to every life last week via YouTube vids and social media, but it’s probably all underwater right now.

For them at least – not the D.A.