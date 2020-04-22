Chad Johnson from Bachelorette records sex on OnlyFans

Undergraduate Chad Johnson has officially started doing pornography (photo: Instagram / ABC)

Bachelorette star Chad Johnson plans to spend a lot more time on camera – when she starts building her own porn empire.

Yes, the reality star is planning to move to Los Angeles and set up his own porn palace because he can.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, Chad admitted that he had already begun to immerse himself in the world of adult content with his girlfriend Annali Mishler in Only Fans.

Chad told the site: “We’ve already done a lot of erotic tapes, we just kept them to ourselves – as if we were doing it all the time, why don’t we publish it. “

He joined the adult site – where fans pay to watch its content – after losing support and other contracts after being arrested for domestic violence in February.

Chad did not plead guilty to six charges of incident after allegedly striking a hole in the wall during an explosive quarrel with her girlfriend.

Former Bachelor in Paradise star already has content on OnlyFans (photo: @realchadjohnson)

However, the couple returned to their home and share content on their account Only fans.

Former Big Brother player from Celebrity added: “I’m tired of Hollywood getting pissed off! I need money, I have to come up with something, it’s a way to regain power …

Chad and his on / off girlfriend Annalize Mishler make dirty videos together (photo: Rex Features)

“At that moment I thought: yes, what have we got to lose? Let’s party!’

And he can’t wait to move to Las Vegas so he can really start this program on the road.

Chad plans to found a porn palace in Las Vegas (photo: @realchadjohnson)

Chad boasted: “I’ve always had a really crazy sex drive, so it was very easy for me to make money from it, it’s damn amazing. I don’t regret it at all, I always knew that I would do something in this industry. I just wasn’t sure what.

“It’s so good that I’m not dealing with Hollywood liars who come up with different things and tell me that wonderful things are happening, and then six months later you say,” Whatever happened? “.”

Chad Johnson has certainly been busy since joining Bachelor Nation (photo: Getty)

The television star – who briefly dated Girls’ star Aloud Sarah Hardin – added: “Everything is going really well, if it goes on and it really works, I will probably move to Vegas and just keep the ball.

“Houses are so cheap in Vegas that I could get there like a housing estate. I could start a house with many studios in every room, and then just let people in, it would be fun. “

Chad joked: “I think it’s intriguing to people, unless the famous person goes from making programs in which you watch their personality, to suddenly making full porn movies.”

You can say it again, buddy!

