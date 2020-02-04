Chad Sugden watches Craig Richards Rematch, father denies comments

RINGSIDE 04/02/2020

Newark light heavyweight Chad ‘2 Slick’ Sugden rejected Craig Richards’ comments after her fight – and called for a rematch.

Referee Lee Cook was unable to separate the fighters after eight rounds, scoring 77-77.

Richards said that both Sugden and his father / coach Dean later told him he deserved the win.

Both dispute this.

Chad took the chance to level up a level or two after being offered the fight within a few days, and the 25-year-old former kickboxing champion dented a fighter’s record at 10th place in the WBA.

Sugden, whose record is now 11-1-1, said: “At night I wasn’t sure which way to go, but when I looked at it again I thought it was fair.

“I don’t know how he can say that he won comfortably.

“I thought the more I did, the more I won. He says it wasn’t a championship fight – and that was lucky for him.

“He had problems in the last two laps and if there had been two it would only be one way.

“We are very happy that we can do it again at a matchroom show for his title if we find out about it.

“I always thought I could keep up at this level, and it was nice to do that – on short notice.

“I want more struggles like this now. I need the big fights to get better and better. “

Richards’ next fight against Shakan Pitters for the vacant British light heavyweight championship on March 29 in Coventry is planned.

The fight will be broadcast live on Channel Five after Mick Hennessy outbid Eddie Hearn.

But there is a possibility that the fight will not take place. Richards has indicated that a fight with Matchroom stable member Callum Johnson is an option for the next month and given the WBA rank in the top 15, which may make more sense for Richards.